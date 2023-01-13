Could Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero take over the same role for the Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution.

The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees after two years.

Ejiro has already done three head coach interviews and the Broncos have permission to block Atlanta's request for a coordinator interview since it's a lateral move.

Under Evero's guidance, the Broncos defense ranked No. 7 in yards allowed (320 per game), No. 12 in passing yards (210.2 per game), No. 10 in rushing yards (109.8 per game) and No. 14 in points (21.1 per game).

Prior to his one-year stint in Denver, Ejero was the defensive backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams, working with players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

In addition to his strong track record, Ejero is well-respected by his players. Ramsey noted that the 42-year-old United Kingdom native is unafraid of confrontation and ensured everybody was on the same page, showering his former position coach with praise.

"I think he's brilliant, just his mind for the game and how he saw some things," Ramsey said. "We saw things similar sometimes, sometimes we didn't see things similar. Even when we didn't see things similar, he had a reason for the way that he saw it that way. He was able to articulate that and explained that to the whole group really well and then we could kind of find terms to get on the same page."

Among other candidates for Atlanta's defensive coordinator position include former New Orleans Saints coach Jim Haslett and current Falcons inside linebacker's coach Frank Bush.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that he'll cast a wide net on his search and doesn't anticipate a decision soon ... but it's possible he may have to speed up the process if Evero is as advertised.

