The Atlanta Falcons have yet to see a player opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, but the list of players on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list is beginning to pile up. On Sunday, the Falcons placed linebacker Foye Oluokun on the list.

With Oluokun becoming the latest edition, the Falcons have six players, including four defenders, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Oluokun is expected to replace linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March, in the starting lineup this season. The Falcons also lost edge rusher Vic Beasley in free agency.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Oluokun has 153 combined tackles, including 92 solos, 4.0 tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He hasn't missed a game and has started 10 contests, including three from 2019.

In another roster move Sunday, the Falcons released punter Ryan Allen. Joining the Falcons midway through 2019 after Matt Bosher suffered an injury, Allen was expected to compete with Falcons rookie punter Sterling Hofrichter, but the rookie now has a clear path to the job.

A seventh-round pick, Hofrichter spent five seasons at Syracuse and finished his college career averaging 43.2 yards per punt. He also made three field goals and an extra point. Allen punted eight games for the Falcons last season, averaging 41.9 yards per attempt.

