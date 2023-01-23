Falcons Free Agency: Re-Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge?

What should the Atlanta Falcons do this offseason with impending free agent receiver and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge?

Playing on an Atlanta Falcons offense that features young weapons in receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Tyler Allgeier, it's easy to lose sight of wideout KhaDarel Hodge.

The 27-year-old Hodge just completed his first season in Atlanta, logging 13 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets. He ranked second on the Falcons yards per catch with 15.5 and fifth in receiving yards.

But Hodge's true value didn't come on offense; instead, he made his mark in the game's third phase, starring as a gunner on punt coverage and leading the Falcons in solo tackles on special teams with seven.

Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams has previously described gunners as the "most athletic, dynamic guys on punt team" - and is a noted fan of what Hodge brings to the table.

"Hodge has been a great addition to our team and our special teams unit," Williams said. "He's made a name for himself as a special teams player. I've always admired his career from afar, and then it's a blessing to have him on our team. He (did) a great job and we're happy to have him."

But will Hodge remain in Atlanta moving forward?

Cost shouldn't be an issue, as he signed a one-year deal worth just under $1.1 million last offseason and the Falcons are projected to have north of $80 million.

The price tag should be similar this offseason, and Hodge offers a proven presence in the receiver's room while having legitimate value on special teams.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has previously stressed the need to have No. 4 and No. 5 receivers play on special teams in order to get a jersey on Sunday's, and Hodge's "great" play in that phase this past season is certainly noteworthy.

There's also the point that Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said he'd prefer to re-sign players than those from other teams because of the familiarity with how they're wired ... and Hodge checks that box.

Thus, while Hodge wasn't the flashiest player on Atlanta's roster last season, he found a niche - and absolutely has a case to be back next year.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

