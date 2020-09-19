After a game where it looked like every mistake cost them, the Atlanta Falcons will be on a mission to get their first win of the season in Jerry World. The Falcons won’t be the only team searching for their first win, as the Dallas Cowboys come into Sunday’s game after a loss last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

I’ve made some offensive, defensive, and overall predictions for the Falcons in week 2.

Offense

Despite the multiple failed fourth down conversions, the offense was high-flying as expected last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Most of that has to do with them playing from behind, but they showed potential of what they could this season.

I expect the Falcons to have another solid day against the Cowboys, but they have to get the run game going. Gurley was non-existent in the second half of last week’s game, but he should have a bigger role this week.

The Cowboys secondary isn’t the best, so the pass game will continue to be consistent. With Julio Jones needing extra attention, Calvin Ridley will have another big game.

All of this won’t be possible without the offensive line having a good performance. They held their own against a weak Seahawks defensive line, but they’ll be up to a greater challenge this week. The Cowboys have some heavy hitters on the line with Demarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen, and Aldon Smith.

I expect Matt Ryan to get knocked around a few times, but his ability to get the ball out fast and have a reliable running back should help the offense.

Defense

This is where the Falcons may have the most problems.

On paper, the Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the league. The Falcons have to worry about containing Ezekiel Elliot, who isn’t easy to bring down. They did a good job containing Chris Carson, and according to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, that was the game plan.

This is why Russell Wilson had his way with the Falcons secondary. Prescott will most likely do the same thing with better receivers.

The young secondary showed many concerns last week, and it won’t be get better against Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb.

The only thing that will save this defense is the defensive line, who had a solid performance last week. The Cowboys offensive line is banged up, so expect the Falcons to generate pressure to throw Prescott off his game.

Overall Prediction

This game has the potential to be a shootout with the lack of a defensive pressure from both teams. The Falcons defense may be a little worse than the Cowboys, which is why I’ll give Dallas the advantage in this one. They just have too many weapons to account for on offense, and the Falcons defense showed they don’t have enough last week.

Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Falcons 21

