Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Tight ends

Austin Hooper is on his way to becoming the greatest drafted tight end in Atlanta Falcons history. Hooper has the talent that if he stayed in Atlanta -- which is very much in doubt this offseason -- for most of his career, he could challenge the greatest tight end of all time, Tony Gonzalez, as the tight end with the most successful tenure with the Falcons.

But Hooper isn't there yet, and the Falcons will have to sign him to a new contract if he's ever going to get there. For now, former four-time Pro Bowler Alge Crumpler remains the greatest drafted tight end in Falcons history.

Crumpler played seven seasons in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted him 35th overall in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Similar to Hooper, Crumpler emerged during his third season, making his first Pro Bowl team in 2003, and then really flourished in his fourth season -- 2004.

From 2003-06, Crumpler was one of the best tight ends -- and probably one of the most underappreciated ones -- in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl during all four of those seasons while racking up 213 catches for 2,983 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Crumpler was vital in the development of the young Michael Vick. While Vick broke out in 2002 before Crumpler became a star, the two developed a rapport over the next several seasons. Crumpler led the Falcons in targets, receptions and receiving yards in 2005 and 2006. The tight end also led the team in receptions and yards in 2004 when Vick returned from his 2003 leg injury.

In his seven seasons with the Falcons, Crumpler finished with 316 receptions, 4,212 yards and 35 touchdowns. Among Atlanta drafted tight ends, Crumpler is the only one with more than 350 receptions and 30 touchdowns. Jim Mitchell is the only other one with at least 3,000 receiving yards.

If Hooper signs elsewhere this offseason, Crumpler's place as the greatest drafted tight end in Falcons history will be cemented at least a few additional seasons.