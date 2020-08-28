Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Friday Scrimmage At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons had a scrimmage inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, their first action in their home stadium in 2020. With no preseason, the team is planning to do two scrimmages in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before their season opener at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.

Qadree Ollison, Steven Means, and Marlon Davidson were all announced as non-participants by head coach Dan Quinn Friday morning. The team is hoping Davidson can return to practice in a limited capacity next week.

Julio Jones was dressed out in uniform and pads but did not play any snaps during the scrimmage.

Among big plays were a long touchdown down the right sideline from Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley, who beat rookie A.J. Terrell deep for the score.

Todd Gurley II also scored a two-yard touchdown, and 'made the most' of seven touches per ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

Another note from McClure on potential starting left guard Matt Hennessy, he participated in the scrimmage at left guard but left the field and did not return.

The Falcons are planning on scrimmaging at Mercedes-Benz again next Thursday, Sept. 3.

