Falcons Camp Highlights: Calvin Ridley Puts In OT

After the defense dominated the day on Saturday's day three of Atlanta Falcons training camp, the offense was much sharper on Sunday including rookie receiver Frank Darby.

The highlights from the Atlanta Falcons feature a wide variety of Falcons receivers, some established and some fighting for a roster spot.

Calvin Ridley continues to put in extra work with the quarterbacks. When there are breaks in the action or special-teams action, the quarterbacks go to a separate field and work on short, timing routes. Ridley and fellow receiver Russell Gage are always there working with them.

There's no doubt who the Nos. 1 and 2 receivers at camp right now.

Second-year receiver Juwan Green from Albany is shown making a contested catch against rookie corner Avery Williams.

It's only a brief glimpse, but rookie receiver Austin Trammell is also shown on one of the few downfield passes attempted over the weekend. He's been a standout at camp in the slot and showing solid hands in punt-return drills.

Olamide Zaccheaus shows some nice moves after a quick hitter from Matt Ryan.

Kyle Pitts is shown catching a ball from Ryan with no coverage.

Running back Qadree Ollison makes a nice catch against linebacker Deion Jones. Ollison is in his fourth year with the team, and he was a stand out on punt coverage as well as his work out of the backfield.

Hayden Hurst catches a quick-out against Duron Harmon. Harmon was acquired from Detroit in the offseason and will likely be a starting safety Week 1.

Maybe the most aesthetically-pleasing highlight is a catch by receiver Tajae Sharpe who gets slow motion treatment as he elevates over the middle. Sharpe spent three years with the Titans before playing with the Vikings last season. His best season came in his 2016 rookie season with Tennessee when he had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns.

At the 1:10 mark, rookie receiver Frank Darby makes an appearance. He had a terrific connection with second-string quarterback A.J. McCarron and was the standout performer of the day on Sunday.

The Falcons close the highlights with some work from Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson. Davis and Patterson got the bulk of the work with the first offense. Both are tremendous receivers out of the backfield. Davis is more of an inside runner while Patterson, a former wideout, showed good speed to get to the edge on stretch plays.

Not shown was cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was the standout performer on defense.

Terrell made two fine plays from his left cornerback position. He elevated to swat away an out route that showed off his athleticism. Towards the end of the day he showed his anticipation by breaking on another out and undercutting the receiver for an interception.

