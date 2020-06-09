Atlanta Falcons announce three new hires to staff

Today, playing the weekly game is only a part of a football player’s job.

A holistic approach to success, including focus on strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental health, is required for a player to achieve his maximum potential.

The Atlanta Falcons realized this and added an assistant strength and conditioning coach, a sports registered dietician and a diversity coaching fellow to their staff Tuesday.

Adam Potts is the new assistant strength and conditioning coach. He comes from the college ranks, most recently in the same position for the University of Texas. He has been a USA Olympic Weightlifting competitor since 2013.

Migrating from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steven Benjamin is the Falcons’ new sports registered dietician. He earned a Master’s degree in Food, Nutrition and Culinary Sciences from Clemson University in 2018.

Lastly, Nick Jones is Atlanta’s new diversity coaching fellow. He, like Potts, is a former staffer of college programs around the country. He spent 2019 as the co-special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Colorado State. He played at the University of Georgia in the early 2000s and was a four-year letterman before advancing to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

In an offseason full of activity and big acquisitions, these hires won’t make any splash. But they’ll make an impact on both the newly-acquired and long-tenured Falcons. Atlanta now has 22 full-time coaches and more than 70 staff members listed on the team’s website.

