SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Update: Damontae Kazee Suffers Torn Achilles

Christian Crittenden

For the third season in a row, The Falcons appear to have suffered a season-ending injury in the secondary. This time it's Damontae Kazee.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Kazee has suffered a torn Achilles. The four-year vet was carted off the field in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers. 

So far this season, he has recorded 20 tackles and forced a fumble. Kazee has been targeted three times in coverage and allowed two completions for 25 yards. Even with Keanu Neal's return this year, Kazee has played 241 defensive snaps. 

Kazee has turned into a contributor for the Falcons secondary over the past three years. After starting his career at cornerback, he transitioned to safety due to injuries. In 2018, he led the league in interceptions with seven and followed it up the next season with three. Kazee is in a contract year. 

The Falcons are extremely thin at secondary now, Neal(hamstring) and Ricardo Allen(elbow) missed Monday’s game with injuries, and it is unclear when they will return with neither one participating in practice last week. 

The team selected Jaylinn Hawkins in the fourth round of the draft this year as insurance, and he got the start Monday, but he would leave the game to be evaluated for a head injury. His injury leaves the Falcons extremely thin at that position, so they could be looking to make a move to add some depth soon. 

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 7th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, October 3rd, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Despite Search for Clarity, NFL COVID-19 Response Remains Murky

Would the NFL really force a teams to forfeit for violating COVID-19 protocols?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 6th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4. Is there any hope for the team during the 2020 NFL season?

William B. Carver

Your Turn, Falcons: NFC South Goes 3-0 Sunday

Falcons NFC South division rivals all win Sunday

Jeff Armstrong

by

Birdmann2540

Grading The Falcons: vs. Green Bay

Atlanta falls to 0-4 after a lackluster performance in prime time at Green Bay

Jeff Armstrong

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4 to start the season and face their division opponent next week.

Malik Brown

5 Observations From Falcons Loss Against Packers

The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, 30-16.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers football game on Oct. 5, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

Falcons Stumble Vs. Packers for Fourth Straight Loss

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn Is Lone Bright Spot In Atlanta Falcons’ Monday Night Football History

Can Dan Quinn's Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football this week?

Chris Vinel