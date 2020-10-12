Raheem Morris Named Interim Head Coach for Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have tabbed current defensive coordinator and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris as their interim coach. The move was announced Monday morning.

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” said Rich McKay, Falcons President and CEO. “He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”

Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons, his first as defensive coordinator. Morris was receivers coach heading into the 2019 season with Atlanta, but transitioned to defense when the Falcons made midseason chances following a 1-7 start. The defense was trending upward at the end of the 2019 season, but has struggled to replicate that performance in 2020.

The move was somewhat expected, with the only other member on the staff with NFL head coaching experience being offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who also coached Tampa Bay.

