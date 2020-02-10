2019 Roster Review: Wide Receivers

Falcons fans are spoiled.

Since Roddy White arrived in 2005, Atlanta has enjoyed elite receivers including White and, of course, Julio Jones. For the past decade and a half, the Falcons have always boasted at least one, if not two, nearly unguardable wide receivers.

That’s a luxury most fanbases envy.

Despite trading away Mohamed Sanu mid-way through the season, this position group remained a strength of Atlanta thanks to the contributions of Jones and Calvin Ridley. Outside of this duo, 2019 saw a few other younger guys make a name for themselves after the Sanu trade and Ridley injury.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Atlanta Falcons wide receivers.

The Stars

It’s difficult to find many receiving pairs better than Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Jones, of course, is a generational talent who can single handedly take over a game. Pro Football Focus rated him the second best wideout in the game in 2019, just one-tenth of a point away from the top overall spot.

Yet despite grading out above other superstars like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins, Jones’ receiving yard total was the lowest it’s been since 2013, a season where he played in just five games.

There’s not many players in the history of this sport who can have a down year statistically and still legitimately claim to be a top player at their position. Julio is one of them.

Ridley came up just shy of 1,000 yards receiving in 2019, despite serving as third receiver until Sanu left, not to mention he was also injured for weeks 15 and 16. As Pro Football Focus’ 29th best wide-out, the second-year receiver posted a rating of 74.9, an improvement from his 2018 grade of 68.8.

By the time Ridley’s third season rolls around, he will leave opposing defenses with quite a dilemma--do they focus their attention on Jones and leave Ridley with a weaker defender? Or is it wiser to invest in covering Ridley, making Jones more of a threat?

These are questions few defensive coordinators will want to answer.

In the Mix

Beyond Ridley and Jones, there’s a significant drop-off in receiving output. With tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman playing big roles in the passing attack, there’s little room for other wide receivers to make their mark.

Despite a long line to catch passes from Matt Ryan, Russell Gage and Justin Hardy were able to provide reliable production as alternative receivers in 2019. With 446 yards and a touchdown, Gage ended up as the 72nd best wide-out according to Pro Football Focus with a receiving score of 66.3.

Though he is yet to make a huge name for himself, Gage graded out higher than Sanu at the end of 2019. And he’s far cheaper--in 2019, Gage made $660 thousand. In contrast, Sanu made $6.5 million. Better production for far less money makes Gage a steal for Atlanta.

Hardy, however, is set to hit the market as a free agent after being in Atlanta for a one-year deal last season. The fifth year former Eastern Carolina Pirate caught 19 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in 2019. With younger guys on the roster who also saw time late last season, don’t be shocked if Hardy doesn’t return in 2020.

The Reserves

Atlanta needs depth at wide receiver. With Ridley coming off an injury and Jones beginning to age, the final three receivers on the Falcons roster shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Late last season, Olamide Zaccheaus saw more action following the absence of Ridley in the starting lineup. Averaging 38.5 yard per catch, Zacchaeus showed his big play ability against the Panthers with a 93-yard touchdown bomb for his first career catch.

Joining Zaccheaus is Christian Blake, who will be going into his second year in 2020. In nine games, Blake hauled in 11 passes for 91 yards with his best game coming against the Saints where he six passes for 57 yards.

Rounding out the receiving unit is Brandon Powell, a second year player out of Florida who did not see any playing time this season in Atlanta.

While Zaccheus and Blake have shown flashes of potential, don’t be shocked if Atlanta brings one more reliable, experienced player to add depth to join Gage and Hardy as backups in case Jones or Ridley can’t go.