Last week, DeAndre Hopkins went on the Jalen and Jacoby show and said he’s the best wide receiver in the league. Not only did he say that, but he named dropped two receivers in the NFC South: Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.

Thomas may not have an argument, even after having a record-breaking season last year. But what Hopkins doesn’t realize is that Jones may still be the best receiver in the league, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

When you hear about the top receivers in the league, the same names usually come up. You have Jones, Hopkins, Thomas, and Mike Evans, and sometimes Odell Beckham.

All of these receivers bring something different to the table. Beckham l is known for his route running and one-handed grabs, Evans is known for his strength and physicality, Thomas is known for his receptions, and Hopkins is known for not dropping passes.

And then you have Julio Jones.

If you’ve ever watched Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, you know at the end of the movie that they all combine their powers and to give to The Thing, and he’s able to do everything the other three superheroes are able to do. That is an example of Jones and his ability to do whatever he wants.

It’s not many receivers that attracts double teams every game, but if you consistently tune into Falcons games, you know that Jones has two people watching him almost every time. If he received the same treatment as his counterparts, just imagine what his numbers would look like.

Matt Ryan has never been the quarterback to force feed his receivers, so he uses Jones getting double covered as an advantage for other players. Hopkins may be right, if he had Ryan or Drew Brees his numbers would probably be better. But they may not try to force him the ball like Tom Savage, Brock Osweiler, or Brian Hoyer used to before Deshaun Watson took over.

Why is that every time somebody talks about being the best wide receiver, Jones name is bought up? It’s because he’s the standard for receivers.

When you’re the best, you don’t have to defend yourself, because your play does the talking. For years, we haven’t heard Jones brag, boast, or name drop any receivers in the league to prove he’s the best. But Hopkins, and especially Thomas, always have to let it be known what they’re capable of doing.

Hopkins, we get it. You’re a top-3 receiver in the league, and nobody will take that away from you. But when you start talking about who’s number one, there’s only one name you constantly hear, and it’s Julio Jones.