Julio Jones On A Different Offseason, Being The Best Receiver In The NFL, Calvin Ridley, And More From Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones spoke to reporters virtually Thursday morning about an array of topics. Heading into the tenth season of his career, Jones is coming off another stellar season.

In 2019, Jones tallied 99 catches for 1394 yards to go along with six receiving touchdowns. He was selected to another Pro Bowl, but elected not to attend the event.

ON BEING THE BEST RECEIVER IN THE NFL

Among the things Jones was asked about this morning was fellow standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the banter that has sort of went back and forth between he, Jones, and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints in regards to who is the best receiver in the NFL at this point.

Jones said, "At the end of the day you ask any receiver he should feel like he's the best receiver." The Atlanta star went on to reveal that he and Hopkins have a great relationship and even workout together during the offseason.

"Me and Hop have a great relationship, we hang out, do everything. He has a great work ethic, he's a professional, everything about him. He's going to be great for a long time as well."

ON CALVIN RIDLEY

Jones also spoke on third-year Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley and the type of relationship they have. "Absolutely," responded Jones when asked if he sees parallels between his relationship with Ridley and the bond he and former Falcon Roddy White had when Jones was coming into the league.

"Young guy, having talent coming in, (me) just being that mentor, having the blueprint and plan for a while. Just getting him up to speed, he's going to be a great receiver in this league for a long time. The things I can teach him come from experience."

ON A DIFFERENT OFFSEASON AND HOW IT WILL IMPACT HIM

"It really don't matter to me," Jones stated when asked about an unusual and delayed training camp program. 

"At the end of the day, I'm conditioned for this," Jones continued. "Helmet on, helmet off, I can go out there and play the first game without anything, you know, practice or anything. I can do it, it doesn't matter. You gotta be a professional at the end of the day. Everybody's gotta go through the same thing we're going through."

Jones does not seem worried about an unusual 2020 summer, and given his track record, it doesn't seem logical for Falcons fans to spend much time worrying about their star weapon. He's ready to go.

