Falcons will not re-sign receiver, returner Justin Hardy

Jeremy Johnson

The Falcons need cap. It looks like they will look to cut a few pieces off the edges of their roster to get it. Wide receiver and special teams’ ace Justin Hardy won’t be resigned by the team according to Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Falcons have cut veterans Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman and Ty Sambrailo over the last few hours, freeing up a little bit of cap space.

It was expected that there would be some decisions made on players that have been key contributors over the past few season with only $1,717,362 in space coming into Monday morning.

Hardy was a fourth round selection, 107th pick overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of East Carolina University where he was a former walk on.

Hardy broke the NCAA record for career receptions as he passed Oklahoma’s Ryan Broyles in his senior season. He finished his career with 387 receptions, 4,541 yards and 35 touchdowns in his college career.

Since joining the Falcons, Hardy has played a litany of roles for in his five seasons in Atlanta. Hardy has caught 73 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last season he snagged 19 passes for 195 yards. In 2018 he was one of the team’s few that handled the punt-returning duties. Hardy logged 20 punt returns for 147 yards in 2019.

Hardy was mostly the Falcons’ third and fourth option in 2019 after being passed on the depth chart by Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley over the last two seasons.

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Falcons make cuts, create cap space

The Atlanta Falcons made cuts to free up cap space with the free agency window on the horizon.

Zach Hood

The Bucs actually have a chance.

It looks like it may come down to the Bucs and Patriots.

Malik Brown

Saving the Falcons: Free agency. Ugh!

Barring changes due to the coronavirus situation, the NFL is slated to begin its free agency period Monday.

Terence Moore

Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davison

Does the interior of the Falcons' defensive line need to be adjusted? Atlanta brought back defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on a three-year deal Sunday.

Chris Vinel

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

New NFL league new year expected to start on time following passed CBA vote by players

Zach Hood

Falcons sign FB Keith Smith to three-year extension

Will the Falcons running game improve with Kevin Smith returning?

Dave Holcomb

The NFC South could be in for some trouble..

What does this mean for the Falcons?

Malik Brown

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown