Falcons First-Year 2023 Starter Named 'Best-Kept' Secret
In an NFL era with more primetime games than ever and each contest available in some form, there aren’t any real secrets. But Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder had the tall task of naming a secret weapon for each NFL team on May 23.
For the Atlanta Falcons, Holder picked inside linebacker Kaden Elliss.
“Elliss hasn't gotten much recognition as he took a few years to catch on in the NFL,” Holder wrote. “That being said, the Falcons linebacker has made 29 starts over the last two seasons and racked up 11 sacks with 200 total tackles during that period, including a triple-digit tackle campaign in 2023.”
Elliss’s inaugural season with the Falcons was the first time in his career where he started all 17 contests. As a result, Elliss posted several career highs, including 122 combined tackles, 82 solos, 11 tackles for loss and 3 passes defensed.
He probably didn’t receive more recognition for his performance last season because he didn’t excel at rushing the passer. Elliss had just 4 sacks and 6 quarterback hits, which was fewer than what he had during his final season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 when he played 452 fewer snaps.
Part of what attracted the Falcons to Elliss in free agency last year was his pass-rushing ability. He had 7 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2022. But his 4 sacks during 2023 were tied for fourth with the Falcons.
The loss of fellow inside linebacker Troy Andersen, however, may have had a significant impact on Elliss 2023 sack numbers. Andersen, who had 69 combined tackles as a rookie, suffered a shoulder/pectoral injury during Week 2 and didn’t play another game.
Without Andersen, the Falcons couldn’t afford to have Elliss roam free after quarterbacks. Instead, he played Andersen’s typical role, staying home in the middle of Atlanta’s defense. The loss of Andersen helped Nate Landman emerge as a bona-fide starter. He had 110 tackles in 14 starts after Andersen went down.
With the emergence of Landman and the return of Andersen, the Falcons can use their trio of inside linebackers in a variety of roles. The Falcons could have Elliss blitz a lot more in 2024. And with any luck, Ellliss won’t be a secret for long.
The Saints drafted Elliss in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. In five NFL seasons, Elliss has averaged about 45 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks per year. But he had just 1 career start prior to 2022.
Elliss has averaged 100 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks over the last two seasons.