Has Falcons Legend Julio Jones Played Last NFL Game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones caught a touchdown in the team's Wild Card loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Could that have been the final game for the Atlanta Falcons future Hall-of-Famer?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting their offseason after losing to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night in the Wild Card round.

Several questions surround the Bucs and the future of some key veterans. While most of that attention is going Tom Brady's way, Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones also faces an unpredictable future.

Jones, who turns 34 next month, is a free agent this offseason and the Bucs will have to decide whether or not to bring the future Hall of Fame wideout back.

Jones caught just 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns this season after he was buried in the depth chart by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and fellow former Falcons teammate Russell Gage.

That being said, Jones made a big impact in the playoff game, catching seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, proving that he has a little bit left in the tank. However, most of his stats came during garbage time.

If this is it for Jones, he'll go down as one of the great receivers of his era and certainly one of the best players in Falcons franchise history. Perhaps before he hangs his cleats up for good, he'll sign a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon.

