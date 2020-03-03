The Falcon Report
Report: Falcons to host London game against Broncos during 2020 season

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons have known since November that they would be losing a home game to the International NFL series during the 2020 season. NFL Insider Troy Renck leaked some of the more details surrounding the game, including the opponent.

According to his report, the Falcons will be facing the Denver Broncos in London during the month of October. Every team playing in London has a bye week following the game unless it requests otherwise. At least that's what a vast majority of teams do, so one can also assume the Falcons will have their bye week sometime in October.

The Broncos will likely play on the east coast and then go straight to London to face the Falcons. One would have to assume the NFL will do the same for the Falcons and not schedule their trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers the previous weekend.

The Falcons have played in London just one previous time -- against the Detroit Lions during the 2014 season. It was a devastating Falcons defeat.

Atlanta led that contest 21-0 at halftime and 21-10 after the third quarter. The Lions pulled within two points after a failed missed two-point conversion with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On the next possession, the Falcons worked the clock down to the two-minute warning, and the Lions only had one timeout remaining. Detroit used that last timeout after a Devonta Freeman 1-yard run on first down following the two-minute warning.

But a Falcons holding penalty on second down and then an incompletion on third down only took nine more seconds off the clock. After a punt, the Lions had 1:38 left and started the next drive of their own 7-yard line. Matthew Stafford drove the Lions 68 yards in 1:34 with no timeouts to move into field-goal position.

Detroit kicker Matt Prater actually missed a 43-yard attempt, but the play didn't count because of a delay of game penalty. Prater then hit the 48-yard try as time expired to give the Lions a very improbable 22-21 victory.

That result is enough to leave lots of scars when it comes to thinking about playing in London for Falcons fans. Atlanta will finally receive its second opportunity to redeem itself from that defeat and potentially build a brand overseas.

Assuming Renck's report is true, the Broncos will also be returning to London for the second time. Denver lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-16, in London during the 2010 season.

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to host the other London games in 2020. The Jaguars, who are regulars in the London series, are playing two home games at Wembley Stadium this fall.

Renck reports an official announcement involving the teams in the London games will be coming next week.

