Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Carolina Panthers

Disappointment continues to rain on the Atlanta Falcons season as they fall to 0-4 on the season after a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the Packers being down multiple offensive weapons, Aaron Rodgers was still able to make things work and move the ball on this horrendous Falcons defense.

If they weren’t getting it done through the air, they were pounding the rock with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

With multiple injuries hindering the team, inexperience and depth played a big part on most of the defensive lapses, especially in the secondary.

Regardless of what happened, this team has to get it together and have short memory for Sunday.

Next up, the Falcons go up against their first division opponent of the season in the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers went through some major changes during the offseason, and it was for certain that they were headed towards a rebuilding phase.

Things have looked different for them so far and they are now 2-2 on the season with the steady play of Teddy Bridgewater.

They’ll be without their biggest offensive player, as Christian McCaffery is currently on IR. That hasn’t seemed like a massive problem for their offense, as Mike Davis has filled in well for him.

Defensively, the Falcons are bruised and battered from top to bottom, and yesterday’s game didn’t make things any better. The secondary has taken a big hit, but hopefully A.J. Terrell, Ricardo Allen, and Keanu Neal will be back next week.

It’s not just the defense that has suffered injuries, as Julio Jones went down in the first half with a hamstring injury and wasn’t able to finish the game after playing just 15 snaps.

Calvin Ridley came into the game nursing an injury, and he wasn’t able to bring down a catch after being targeted five times.

Matt Ryan also looked like a shell of himself, as he looked uncomfortable in the pocket, and some of his passes were inaccurate.

The Panthers defense has not been the best this season, but if the Falcons offense plays like they did last night, it won’t matter.

Dan Quinn still has his job, but it wouldn’t be a surprise of there are some changes coming soon before or after Sunday’s game.

