The Falcons passed on Malik Willis, and now he heads to the Titans.

Malik Willis, who many analysts considered the top quarterback in the draft, didn't hear his name called last night.

But on Day 2 of the draft, he heard his named called by the Tennessee Titans with the 86th pick.

The Falcons made it seem like they were taking Willis with their first pick of the evening, trading up five spots from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114, but selected Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

They also had the opportunity to take him at No. 58, but opted for Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen.

Ultimately, the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick.

Willis, who turns 23 next month, threw for 2857 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season last year. He also showcased his wheels, running for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Falcons had their eyes on the Roswell, Ga. native throughout the entire draft process, especially after the team ended their 14-year partnership with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan by trading him to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. Ryan's departure from the organization came three days after the Falcons' failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson on March 18.

The team signed Marcus Mariota the same day of the Ryan trade, and he will now begin to compete against Willis for the starting job this September.



Mariota has the edge considering his familiarity with Arthur Smith's style of offense, the 28-year-old passer will have a chance to be a legitimate starter for the first time since the 2019 season.

Although it might be a limited role, Mariota has always been known a team player. Should the organization bring in a younger prospect to be the long-term heir apparent to Ryan, Mariota will do his part to help him adapt to the offense and NFL speed.

While the Falcons had interest in pairing Mariota with Willis, they ultimately decided to move in a different direction.

Now, the Titans have Willis in tow ready to learn behind Ryan Tannehill.