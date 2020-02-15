NFL.com projects pass rusher for Falcons in latest first-round mock draft

Jay-Z said “more money, more problems. In this instance we may as well say more mock drafts, more problems.

In a more recent mock draft from NFL.com, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew gives his thoughts on how the first round will pan out in April.

For the Falcons, there should be no surprise that somebody else went with another pass-rusher, and with the 16th pick Jones-Drew projects K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU will be heading to Atlanta. This is what he thinks of the potential selection:

He is the perfect fit for the Falcons defense. Chaisson will bring crazy speed off the edge.

The one thing Dan Quinn has preached about is being fast and physical. If that’s what Chaisson is bringing to the table, the Falcons should be all in.

Explosiveness is one of Chaisson’s strong suits. It’s hard staying in front of someone will with massive burst, so getting to the quarterback will not be a problem for him. His technique and run defending are also some of his other strengths, which makes him a prospect for watching out for.

Of course with having so much explosiveness can come with problems as well, and Chaisson sometimes may overplay in the pocket, which will make him a non-factor at times in the game. Learning how to control his motor will be something he must work on.

Defensive line is no question the biggest need for the Falcons, and other mock drafts haven’t been shy to say so either. With many questions surrounding the group going into the offseason, the first line of business should be starting in the draft to beef up the line. Why not start with drafting Chaisson?