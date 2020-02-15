FalconReport
NFL.com projects pass rusher for Falcons in latest first-round mock draft

Malik Brown

Jay-Z said “more money, more problems. In this instance we may as well say more mock drafts, more problems.

In a more recent mock draft from NFL.com, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew gives his thoughts on how the first round will pan out in April.

For the Falcons, there should be no surprise that somebody else went with another pass-rusher, and with the 16th pick Jones-Drew projects K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU will be heading to Atlanta. This is what he thinks of the potential selection:

He is the perfect fit for the Falcons defense. Chaisson will bring crazy speed off the edge.

The one thing Dan Quinn has preached about is being fast and physical. If that’s what Chaisson is bringing to the table, the Falcons should be all in.

Explosiveness is one of Chaisson’s strong suits. It’s hard staying in front of someone will with massive burst, so getting to the quarterback will not be a problem for him. His technique and run defending are also some of his other strengths, which makes him a prospect for watching out for.

Of course with having so much explosiveness can come with problems as well, and Chaisson sometimes may overplay in the pocket, which will make him a non-factor at times in the game. Learning how to control his motor will be something he must work on.

Defensive line is no question the biggest need for the Falcons, and other mock drafts haven’t been shy to say so either. With many questions surrounding the group going into the offseason, the first line of business should be starting in the draft to beef up the line. Why not start with drafting Chaisson?

Three free agents the Falcons should target this offseason

Brady Pfister

Arthur Blank hints Devonta Freeman could be cut

"Well, I love him, too, but this has nothing to do with love," Arthur Blank, the Falcons owner, said of Devonta Freeman, via ESPN. Freeman has been rumored as a cap casualty this offseason — a time when Atlanta is looking to re-sign Austin Hooper and add depth across the roster.

Chris Vinel

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Running backs

The declining corps of running backs got even worse when its leader, Devonta Freeman, returned in 2019.

Rashad Milligan

Defensive tackle options for Falcons with the 16th pick

The Atlanta Falcons have a few intriguing options to fill the hole opening up next to Grady Jarrett on the interior of their defensive line heading into the 2020 season.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons take two defensive players and a tight end in CBS Sports Mock draft

The Falcons pick two defensive lineman and a tight end in this latest 3 round mock draft

Christian Crittenden

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Offensive Tackles

2019 was not a banner year for the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line. The offensive tackles were split in their performance. Jake Matthews was solid. Rookie Kaleb McGary, a 2019 first-round pick, was not. Those two return in 2020, hoping to anchor an improved unit.

Chris Vinel

Six Falcons honored on field for NFL 100 before Super Bowl LIV

More than a handful of Atlanta Falcon legends were honored before this year's Super Bowl.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta grabs Alabama rusher, says latest CBS first-round mock draft

Less than two weeks before the NFL Combine, we're already deep into NFL mock draft season. On Monday, CBS predicted the Atlanta Falcons would take Alabama's Terrell Lewis with their first round selection.

Chris Vinel

The Falcons select Iowa DE in Sports Illustrated mock draft

The Falcons will select AJ Epenesa in the first round according to Sports Illustrated

Christian Crittenden

Can Cam Newton be on his way out of Carolina?

It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going through a culture change, and Cam Newton may not be in the plans.

Malik Brown

Malik Brown