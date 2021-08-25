Falcons get QB of Future in Latest 2022 Mock Draft

After passing on quarterback in 2021, Draft Wire predicts Atlanta will get a do over.

The Atlanta Falcons passed on the opportunity to take their quarterback of the future when they selected Kyle Pitts No. 4 overall in April's NFL Draft.

But the latest mock draft from Draft Wire has the Falcons selecting quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty with the No. 10 pick in next year.

The Falcons just passed on Kennesaw, Ga. native Justin Fields, with the Chicago Bears trading up to get Fields as their quarterback fix.

Willis presents a second chance for the Falcons to get a home-grown talent. Willis played quarterback at Roswell High School in North Metro Atlanta before going to Auburn in 2017.

Auburn added Bo Nix, the No. 1 quarterback in the country and son of former Tiger quarterback Patrick Nix, a year later. Willis saw the writing on the wall and transferred to Liberty in 2019.

Willis sat out 2019, but starred in head coach Hugh Freeze's offense in 2020.

Willis led the Flames to an 10-1 record, including impressive wins over Power Five conference opponents Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He passed for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

A true dual-threat, Willis also led the team in rushing with 944 yards and 14 touchdowns.

That Draft Wire has the Falcons drafting 10th is a sign that not much is expected in the win column this season. The Dallas Cowboys originally had 10th pick in the 2020 before trading it to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants all finished 6-10 last year.

With a 17 games schedule, Draft Wire is expecting a record in the neighborhood of 6-11 for Atlanta in 2021. Atlanta went 4-12 last season with several statistically improbable losses. An improvement of just two wins would seem to be a disappointment.

But it could give Atlanta a second chance at getting quarterback Matt Ryan's long term successor in the draft.