Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Falcons new uniforms allegedly leak on Twitter

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons have been planning to release new uniforms since January. It seems a few people on Twitter may have done it for them, just minutes after the announced unveiling of Apr. 14. These images have been posted by several accounts by now, but this is the earliest timestamp we could track down. 

Another 'gradient' red look leaked from a different account:

If these are the real threads, some fans may be disappointed. They are not exactly representative of a rebrand. The look very similar to the ones they have been wearing for the last 17 years. The logo appears identical, with bigger numbers on the jerseys being the biggest notable difference. If you look closely, looks like there's also an eerily similar black throwback jersey to the one they have worn in recent seasons. These leaks have not been confirmed, so it's worth noting they could just be samples. The 'gradient' look is interesting and could sell a full rebrand, but it definitely hits as more of a tweak than full-on change based on these photos. 

Atlanta faithful could be upset about how similar these look to the old renditions and it may come across as more of a tweak than an actual rebrand. The biggest changes here would be the gradient in the red, and shifting back to black pants with the red jerseys, similar to the look they wore in the early and mid 2000s. Not to say the new threads won't look good, but fans may expect a little more creativity. 

Some fans however offered a positive response:

The Falcons may or may not comment on leaks, as of now they have not. The Apr. 14 release date is just a week away, so they may wait until then before making further comments on the uniforms.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Falcons make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Three Falcons -- two current, one former -- made the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, which was released Monday. Were any other Atlanta players snubbed?

Chris Vinel

Are the Falcons dropping hints about their new uniforms?

Speculation is rampant.

Zach Hood

The Falcons have a problem, and Trevon Diggs could be the solution

The Falcons currently don't have much help at the cornerback, and Trevon Diggs could be the player the Falcons decide to draft in the first-round to fix that.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 9: a virtual draft, Grady Jarrett and Wrestlemania

With the 2020 NFL Draft being less than three weeks away, what do you think of its new virtual format? What does it mean for the NFL going forward? Where does Grady Jarrett rank among NFL defensive tackles? Who is the biggest Falcons draft bust of all-time? Which current Falcon would you choose as your Wrestlemania tag-team partner?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL's expansion of the playoffs and why an unemployed wide receiver thinks he has more to offer than Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl player Julio Jones. Guess who it is?That's right!

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Falcons will stream 1998 Championship game against Vikings

With ESPN re-airing the 2006 game against the Saints on Monday night, the Falcons will show the 1998 Championship game against the Vikings on Youtube.

Malik Brown

President Donald Trump says "he believes" NFL season will start on time

Will the 2020 NFL regular season start in September?

Dave Holcomb

Saving the Falcons: '28-3' versus '30-27'

What a contrast? You have the 1999 NFC Championship Game for the Atlanta Falcons, and then you have the 2017 Super Bowl? Which was more memorable? You know, the high involving the former or the horror surrounding the latter?

Terence Moore

Most recent NFL playoff expansion feels wrong

NFL owners approved the expansion of the playoffs this week from 12 teams to 14 teams. In layman’s terms that means the NFL will make more money and four more mediocre teams will get an extra game.

Jeremy Johnson

Robert Quinn jokes about deciding free agency with coin flip

Did Robert Quinn really decide his next NFL team by flipping a coin?

Chris Vinel