Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff knew that he had to hit on all of his drafts picks during the 2020 NFL Draft. With minimal money headed into free agency and heightened expectations, the Falcons had to draft several impact players with their six selections.

Dimitroff filled several positions of need on the defensive side of the ball drafting cornerback A.J Terrell, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, linebacker Mykal Walker, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

All four of them will have their chance to make contributions at some point this season whether on defense or special teams. Davidson and Terrell will play at the biggest positions of need and have exceptions to succeed from day one due to being selected so high in the draft.

Immediate Impact

Davidson is the most prepared of all rookies to come in and make an impact from day one. The Falcons need help on the defensive line, and Davidson can move all over. He will likely lineup next to Grady Jarret and be a run stuffer. But he can rush the passer from up the middle and in certain situations line up on the edge.

The Falcons brought in Dante Fowler Jr. who will surely help on the edge, and make things easier for the Davidson. The former Tiger saved his best season for last, as a senior he recorded 48 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss to go along with seven and a half sacks.

Davidson’s seven and a half sacks would have tied Jarrett for the team lead last season.

Fan Favorite?

Davidson made headlines at the combine back in February for comments that he made when he was asked what he likes most about the game of football.

“What do I love most about the game,” Davidson said. “I love most about the game is that—this is true now, OK, this is true—I love most about the game that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently and pound him, and the police not come. That is the most enjoyable moment about the ball, to just go out there and really abuse somebody, and they won’t say nothing about it in the press or anything. I ain’t on no headlines, in handcuffs, no mugshots, no nothing. I’m out here just physically abusing my man.”

If he can translate this energy to the football year field, then Falcons nation will love the 303-pound lineman.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook