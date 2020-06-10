Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter expecting breakout season from Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter spoke to William McFadden on AtlantaFalcons.com earlier this week and offered some thoughts on third-year wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

"I think he's always been able to beat his man just by pure speed and athleticism", said Koetter. "And I think as he gets a little more consistent in his route running and understanding what is landmarks are, his depths of his routes are, I think you're going to see a jump in his game," Koetter continued.

"Now, you say that, but we're also talking about a guy who, in his first two years in the league, has put up some pretty substantial numbers. But I think his talent is even higher than that."

Koetter notes that while Ridley has always been a productive player, a big jump could be in store for 2020. A second year in Koetter's system and ever-growing chemistry with Matt Ryan could make it a special season for the University of Alabama product.

Ridley had 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season, and has 17 receiving touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2018.

