SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Thread

Jeff Armstrong

Updated: 1:05 p.m.

1st QTR

GAME TIME! The Falcons won the coin toss and elected to defer possession until the second half. Carolina gets the first possession.

Pregame

Welcome fans! The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) prepare to host the Carolina Panthers (2-2) in an NFC South contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. today. Follow along for live updates and big plays during the game!

Injury update

Falcons OUT today: WR Julio Jones, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat. IR: CB Darqueze Dennard, S Damontae Kazee

Key Panthers OUT today: RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Eli Apple

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Carolina Panthers Game Preview

If Atlanta can get the win on Sunday, there's a promising schedule ahead

Daniel Comer

Dad and Demi: Falcons Fall To 0-4

The Atlanta Falcons are winless in their first four games since 1999. The Falcons look to get their first win of the season in front of a limited home crowd on Sunday.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

How Does The Carolina Secondary Match up With The Atlanta Receivers?

The Atlanta Falcons and their fourth-ranked passing attack take on the Panthers' seventh-ranked pass defense Sunday.

Jeff Armstrong

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Match Up Against The Carolina Panthers' Offensive Line?

Atlanta's front seven must get pressure on Teddy Bridgewater in order for the Falcons secondary to contain the Carolina passing attack.

William B. Carver

Trench Battle: Can the Atlanta Falcons’ Offensive Line Overpower Carolina?

One of these two units — the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line or the Carolina Panthers’ front seven — will step up and help its respective team come out of Week 5 with a victory.

Chris Vinel

How Does The Falcons Secondary Matchup With The Panthers Weapons?

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers play tomorrow, but ho have the advantage between the Falcons secondary and Panthers weapons

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Predictions

What are your predictions as the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday?

Malik Brown

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 10th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Game 5! Here is all the news you've missed since Wednesday October 7th, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

How Much Longer Can Dan Quinn Last?

Will Dan Quinn be the Atlanta Falcons head coach in 2021?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Rookie Report: Nothing To Flaunt About In Week 4

In our weekly rookie report, the Falcons players had a down week against a hot Green Bay Packers team.

Malik Brown