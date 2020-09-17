SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

How The Falcons’ Defensive Front Matches Up With The Cowboys’ Offensive Line

Chris Vinel

One year ago, the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line ranked as the best in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. But on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2020 season, Aaron Donald made it look silly.

The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle teased Cowboy linemen with finesse moves and bulldozed them with his strength, even trucking two to the ground at the same time on his way to crushing Dak Prescott. He led all NFL defenders with 10 quarterback pressures and finished with one sack, four quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

Now, repeating that success is the task the Atlanta Falcons’ revamped front has in Week 2.

WEEK 1

After totaling only 28 sacks last season, the Falcons racked up three against Seattle, the same number Donald and the Rams hung on Dallas. They performed well against the run, too, keeping Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde under 50 combined yards.

They looked better than in 2019.

The Cowboys’ line did not look better, though. It was a shell of its former self, sliding all the way down to third-worst in the league.

Its all-pro center, Travis Frederick, retired in the offseason, and in Week 2, Dallas will also miss its top two right tackles due to injuries. Undrafted rookie Terence Steele is expected to start in their place.

Despite the offensive line troubles, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott still recorded 96 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 1, and Prescott threw for an above-average 92.5 passer rating.

WEEK 2

For Atlanta, it’s now about consistency. Can the defensive front follow up on its improved performance against one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the NFL?

It might just take a Donald-like showing from Grady Jarrett, who paced the Falcons with 1 1/2 sacks against the Seahawks. If Atlanta can line Jarrett up against left guard Connor Williams or center Joe Looney, it should like its chances. Williams was the guy Donald bullied most of Sunday night.

Dante Fowler Jr. and Takk McKinley can target Steele, who looked in over his head against Los Angeles, too.

Stopping Elliott will be a little bit more intriguing than the Falcons’ pass rush.

“What you want to do when you play guys like this is think more about yourself, what you want to do and what you want to get done,” Atlanta defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday during a Zoom press conference. “When ’Zeke gets the ball in space, he’s a problem.”

Atlanta rarely stuffs the box. It lists only two linebackers as starters, preferring to use three safeties, which helps against the pass but not so much the run.

Deion Jones played like his normal self (nine tackles), and Foye Oluokun was decent (six tackles) against Seattle. But aside from them, mid-round rookie Mykal Walker is the Falcons’ best option at linebacker.

Jarrett, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison will have to form a wall up the middle, and Deion Jones will have to track Elliott from sideline to sideline.

It’s another good test for Atlanta, as it tries for its first win. If the defensive front doesn’t step up and help mask some of the secondary’s deficiencies, the Cowboys might just make the Falcons look silly.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

How did the NFL do against COVID-19 in Week 1?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 15th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 2

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Looking Sillier By The Moment Regarding Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Folks are still scratching their heads over Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris telling his players to concentrate more on Chris Carson than Russell Wilson.

Terence Moore

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore will have an exclusive interview Saturday morning with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss "Good Company," his recently released autobiography.

Terence Moore

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up With The Dallas Cowboys' Wide Receivers

The Falcons secondary didn't have a good showing in week 1, and this week they face the Cowboys receivers. How do they match up?

Malik Brown

Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

What do the Atlanta Falcons have to do in order to avoid 0-2?

Dave Holcomb

Will Atlanta Or Seattle Come Out On Top in Week 1?

The Falcons Take On The Seahawks In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

Daniel Comer

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Dallas Cowboys

The Falcons took a tough loss to the Seahawks this week, and their next game doesn't get easier with the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 32: They Are Who We Thought They Were (Week 1 Review)

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Will anything change against Dallas next Sunday?

Chris Vinel