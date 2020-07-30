Falcon Report
Report: Atlanta Falcons To Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

Chris Vinel

The Atlanta Falcons made headlines this offseason by acquiring multiple former first-round draft picks on the offensive side of the ball. Now, they just added another on defense.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Atlanta agreed to a deal with cornerback Darqueze Dennard Thursday afternoon. This report came less than an hour after news of Dennard visiting the Falcons surfaced.

DENNARD’S BACKGROUND

Dennard, 28, was the 24th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the last six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He never lived up to the early-selection hype but put together a few solid seasons as the team’s nickel corner. He has 274 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 77 career games (24 starts).

In March, Dennard heavily negotiated with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was expected to line up as an outside corner with Jacksonville, but talks broke down before the two sides made the contract official.

HIS ROLE WITH THE FALCONS

He arrives in Atlanta with plenty of opportunities to grasp.

After the Falcons’ secondary struggled in 2019, the organization tried to patch its holes in the draft, choosing A.J. Terrell in the first round. Terrell will compete with returners Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson for a starting job.

Dennard figures to slide into that battle.

According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked as one of the 20 best cover corners in the league last year.

