How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Front Match Up With The Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line?

This week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears could go one of two ways for the Atlanta Falcons.

No. 1, it could serve as a get-right game for an Atlanta defense that surrendered a league-worst 78 points through two weeks.

Or No. 2, the punches could keep coming and landing on defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’s unit.

The Falcons’ front will play a deciding role in which direction the contest heads, as it needs to contain Bears running back David Montgomery and pressure quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

ATLANTA AGAINST THE RUN

Most of Chicago’s offense comes from its running backs. The Bears have totaled 284 yards on the ground — good for 11th in the league. Montgomery sees most of the snaps in the backfield, but Tarik Cohen has remained a threat as well, especially in the passing game.

Much of Chicago's success has been credited to their offensive line, which returns four starters from 2019.

"It just creates rhythm for our offense, and it's nice to have an identity," Trubisky said. "We know what we can lean on, and that's our run game and our O-line up front creating holes and establishing the line of scrimmage."

Despite its trouble with the pass, Atlanta limited rush yards against the Seahawks and held Ezekiel Elliott mostly in check against the Cowboys. The Falcons rank ninth in rush defense by yards allowed this season.

ATLANTA AGAINST THE PASS

Atlanta's pass defense has been the problem during the first two weeks.

The Falcons haven't performed well against the pass, getting torched by Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott, both of whom won NFC Player of the Week honors after beating the Falcons.

The Birds’ inexperienced secondary has struggled, but the pass rush hasn’t helped much, either. It has four sacks in two games, although it's generated decent pressure, with quarterback-knockdown and pressure rates that both rank among the NFL's top 10.

"It all starts up front," Morris said during a Zoom press conference Wednesday. "In the second half (against Dallas), we weren't able to provide enough pressure. We weren't able to create enough problems for Dak. In the second half, he made some big-time throws. He used the cadence to beat us a couple of times. He did an excellent job. I don't want to take away from Dak and what he was able to do, but we have to affect the quarterback in a better way."

The Bears’ offensive line has underwhelmed in pass protection, evidenced by an adjusted sack rate that ranks 19th in the league.

But even when chased this season, Trubisky has been solid. The 26-year-old has thrown for 432 yards and five touchdowns with only two picks. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in Week 2.

Atlanta’s starting defensive ends, Dante Fowler Jr. and Takk McKinley, are both on the injury report as questionable this week.

If they play, it’ll be on them and menacing interior pass-rusher Grady Jarrett to make life difficult for Trubisky, especially with a secondary that has struggled to cover opposing receivers dating back to last season.

