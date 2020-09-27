SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Front Match Up With The Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line?

Chris Vinel

This week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears could go one of two ways for the Atlanta Falcons.

No. 1, it could serve as a get-right game for an Atlanta defense that surrendered a league-worst 78 points through two weeks.

Or No. 2, the punches could keep coming and landing on defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’s unit.

The Falcons’ front will play a deciding role in which direction the contest heads, as it needs to contain Bears running back David Montgomery and pressure quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

ATLANTA AGAINST THE RUN

Most of Chicago’s offense comes from its running backs. The Bears have totaled 284 yards on the ground — good for 11th in the league. Montgomery sees most of the snaps in the backfield, but Tarik Cohen has remained a threat as well, especially in the passing game. 

Much of Chicago's success has been credited to their offensive line, which returns four starters from 2019.

"It just creates rhythm for our offense, and it's nice to have an identity," Trubisky said. "We know what we can lean on, and that's our run game and our O-line up front creating holes and establishing the line of scrimmage."

Despite its trouble with the pass, Atlanta limited rush yards against the Seahawks and held Ezekiel Elliott mostly in check against the Cowboys. The Falcons rank ninth in rush defense by yards allowed this season.

ATLANTA AGAINST THE PASS

Atlanta's pass defense has been the problem during the first two weeks.

The Falcons haven't performed well against the pass, getting torched by Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott, both of whom won NFC Player of the Week honors after beating the Falcons.

The Birds’ inexperienced secondary has struggled, but the pass rush hasn’t helped much, either. It has four sacks in two games, although it's generated decent pressure, with quarterback-knockdown and pressure rates that both rank among the NFL's top 10.

"It all starts up front," Morris said during a Zoom press conference Wednesday. "In the second half (against Dallas), we weren't able to provide enough pressure. We weren't able to create enough problems for Dak. In the second half, he made some big-time throws. He used the cadence to beat us a couple of times. He did an excellent job. I don't want to take away from Dak and what he was able to do, but we have to affect the quarterback in a better way."

The Bears’ offensive line has underwhelmed in pass protection, evidenced by an adjusted sack rate that ranks 19th in the league. 

But even when chased this season, Trubisky has been solid. The 26-year-old has thrown for 432 yards and five touchdowns with only two picks. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in Week 2.

Atlanta’s starting defensive ends, Dante Fowler Jr. and Takk McKinley, are both on the injury report as questionable this week.

If they play, it’ll be on them and menacing interior pass-rusher Grady Jarrett to make life difficult for Trubisky, especially with a secondary that has struggled to cover opposing receivers dating back to last season. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

What are your game predictions as Atlanta Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Sunday?

Malik Brown

by

shawnfalcon

Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Falcons

Jeremy Johnson

A loss on Sunday would move Atlanta to 0-3 for the first time in 13 years.

A loss on Sunday would move Atlanta to 0-3 for the first time in 13 years.

Daniel Comer

Falcons Place Rookie A.J. Terrell on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. He becomes the first NFL player to miss a game this seaon due to COVID-19

Christian Crittenden

How The Falcons Can Save Their Season

In order to salvage this season and possibly Quinn’s job, the Falcons must make the playoffs.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Wednesday, September 23rd! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

After a devastating loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons look ahead to the Chicago Bears

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

The Atlanta Falcons secondary will have to go up against the Chicago Bears receivers this week. Who has the advantage?

Malik Brown

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Bears?

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in Week 3?

Dave Holcomb