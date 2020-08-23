SI.com
Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 29: Did the Atlanta Falcons Actually Get Better This Offseason?

Chris Vinel

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THE LEAD

It's time to answer the essential question.

Did the Atlanta Falcons actually get better this offseason?

Their first game of the 2020 NFL regular season is three weeks away, so we'll know the answer soon enough. But Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel also tackle it on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

At the very least, the Falcons have had a splashy few months, ridding themselves Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman, Vic Beasley and others for Dante Fowler Jr., Todd Gurley II and Hayden Hurst. 

Chris thinks those additions are upgrades, and Brady says none of it will matter if the Falcons don't make big plays in tight ballgames. They went 3-6 in one-possession games last year.

THE REST

All of the news coming out of Flowery Branch seems to be good news. But does training camp hype actually mean anything? Brady and Chris discuss.

And Beasley — he's gone from Atlanta, but he's still an interesting dude. Last week, Peter King of NBC Sports reported Beasley dreams of opening up a large church and becoming a pastor when his gridiron days end.

Listen for all that and more on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast. Send Brady and Chris a message at dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com.

