Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 26: Which Falcons Were Snubbed From The NFL 100?

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts.

THE LEAD

Last week, the NFL released its list of the top 100 players in the league, voted on by its players. 

Spoiler alert: They got it wrong, according to Brady and Chris. 

While up-and-coming players like Chris Carson from the Seahawks and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals made the cut, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was left off the list. 

In the eyes of the players who made this list, 13 quarterbacks ranked higher than Ryan, including Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill. To Chris, Ryan is a top 10 quarterback and is more deserving than other names. 

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made the list as the 11th best player in the game but was topped by Deandre Hopkins and Michael Thomas, who checked in at 8th and 5th, respectively. 

While Thomas has a legitimate case for ranking higher than Jones, Hopkins doesn't belong in the same sentence as Julio, according to the guys.

THE REST

In other news, the Falcons signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard last week, adding some experience to a relatively unseasoned group of defensive backs. How much better does the former Bengal make Atlanta in 2020?

To finish, Chris and Brady dissect an analysis from former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who claimed that the Falcons have the second most talented roster in the NFL. 

Yikes. 

All of that, and much more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

