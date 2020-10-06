SI.com
Falcon Report
Falcons get first-ever Fry field goal, trail Packers 7-3

Jeff Armstrong

Updated: 9:48 p.m.

2nd QTR

FG Falcons! K Elliott Fry boots 23-yd field goal, 7:41. Packers 7, Falcons 3. Key plays: Falcons convert two fourth-down plays on a 20-play drive.

1st QTR

End 1st: Packers 7, Falcons 0.

NEW RECORD! Falcons WR Julio Jones snags his 809th career reception to set the franchise record, passing former Falcon WR Roddy White.

GOAL LINE STAND! Falcons defense stops Packers RB Jamaal Williams on fourth-and-goal at the 1, 3:14.

TOUCHDOWN Packers! QB Aaron Rodgers 6-yd TD pass to RB Aaron Jones, 10:01. K Mason Crosby boots the extra point. Packers 7, Falcons 0. Key play: Jones 24-yd run. 

GAME TIME! The Falcons will get the ball first, meaning the Packers will receive the ball to start the second half.

Pregame

Welcome fans! The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) prepare to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on the not-yet-frozen tundra of Lambeau Field at 9 p.m. ET tonight. Follow along for live updates and big plays during the game! Comment below and get engaged with other fans!

Injury update

Falcons OUT today: S Keanu Neal, S Ricardo Allen, DE Takk McKinley, K Younghoe Koo, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat

Key Packers OUT today: WR Davante Adams, WR Allen Lazard

