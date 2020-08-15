Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Hayden Hurst

Has anyone said a negative word about Hayden Hurst all offseason?

Matt Ryan called him a “mismatch problem.” Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff raved about his athleticism. His former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Mark Andrews, labeled him “a special player” who just needs a chance.

And analysts project a breakout 2020 campaign.

The Atlanta Falcons’ other newcomers, like Todd Gurley (concerns of chronic knee injuries) and Dante Fowler (questions about past inconsistencies), haven’t escaped criticism.

But Hurst?

He’s set to be Austin Hooper, or better, if his 2020 forecast comes true — high praise for a player with only four career starts.

HURST’S PAST

After two years of minor league baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Hurst walked onto the football team at the University of South Carolina and became a starter during his sophomore season.

He starred for two years, setting records for Gamecock tight ends, before being selected by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Atlanta scouted Hurst and liked him before the draft, but Baltimore snatched him one pick before the Falcons chose Calvin Ridley.

In his rookie preseason, Hurst broke a bone in his foot, missing the first month of the regular season and surrendering a possible starting job to Andrews. Andrews grabbed it and never let go, keeping Hurst on the bench for much of his first two seasons in the league.

Hurst has appeared in 28 career games and caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he played only 41% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps.

He needed an opportunity. So after last season, he asked the Ravens for a trade.

Dimitroff and the Falcons jumped at the chance to acquire him as Austin Hooper’s replacement. They gave up a second-round and a fifth-round pick, receiving Hurst and a fourth-rounder.

HURST’S 2020 OUTLOOK

For the first time as a professional, Hurst owns a starting tight end position.

The 26-year-old is locked in as the top guy in Atlanta and spent the offseason solidifying a rapport with Ryan, his new quarterback. The two worked out together several times.

With Julio Jones and Ridley seeing plenty of targets, Hurst won’t be Ryan’s first option. But Hooper faced the same challenges of playing third fiddle in the passing attack last season and earned a Pro Bowl nod. The Falcons think Hurst has similar upside.

Now, all that’s left for Hayden Hurst is to get on the field — something that didn’t happen much in Baltimore. He can prove all his supporters right.

“I was the 25th pick for a reason,” he told The Athletic. “I don’t think I’ve shown what I’m capable of in the NFL. Now, I finally will get to show it.”

