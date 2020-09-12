Atlanta Falcons Week 1 Injury Report: Julio Jones, A.J. Terrell Limited On Friday

It's time to take a look at the Atlanta Falcons injury report, 24 hours ahead of their season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Thursday's report was as follows:

Full Participation

#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)



#61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)



#83 WR Russell Gage (groin)

Limited Participation

#24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)



#51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting veteran)



#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)



#92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

For Friday, the list was updated a little bit with a couple of veteran starters receiving the day off.

Full Participation

#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)



#61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)



#83 WR Russell Gage (groin)

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)



#17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring)



#24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)



#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

Did Not Participate

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)



#21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury related – resting veteran)



#77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – resting veteran)



#92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Jones' designation doesn't appear to be overly serious, but anytime you see the best player on the team on the injury report it is something to monitor.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook