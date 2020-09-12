SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons Week 1 Injury Report: Julio Jones, A.J. Terrell Limited On Friday

Zach Hood

It's time to take a look at the Atlanta Falcons injury report, 24 hours ahead of their season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Thursday's report was as follows:

  • Full Participation
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
    • #61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)
    • #83 WR Russell Gage (groin)
  • Limited Participation
    • #24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting veteran)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
    • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

For Friday, the list was updated a little bit with a couple of veteran starters receiving the day off.

  • Full Participation
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
    • #61 C Matt Hennessy (knee)
    • #83 WR Russell Gage (groin)
  • Limited Participation
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring)
    • #24 CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury related – resting veteran)
    • #77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – resting veteran)
    • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)

Jones' designation doesn't appear to be overly serious, but anytime you see the best player on the team on the injury report it is something to monitor.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 12th, 2020

Here is all the Atlanta Falcons news since Wednesday September 9th, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Name John Lewis As An Honorary Captain

Atlanta Falcons name the late John Lewis as an honorary captain.

William B. Carver

Dad & Demi Preview: Seahawks at Falcons

Despite losing last season, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games including playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Breaking Down The Falcons Defensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have 10 defensive lineman on their 53 man roster, how will that unit perform this year?

Christian Crittenden

'You Can Feel It:' How Matt Ryan And Julio Jones Believe Todd Gurley II Is A 2020 Difference Maker

The top-two shot callers on the Atlanta Falcons had high praise for its newest offensive star on game week.

Rashad Milligan

by

icallcap

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Who Leads In Touchdowns?

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

A look at the Falcons' playoff odds.

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Falcons have cut their roster down to 53 players. How does the wide receiver core look this season?

Malik Brown

Breaking Down the Falcons Offensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

How is the Atlanta Falcons offensive line shaping up this season?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 8th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver