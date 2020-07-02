The NFC may be the toughest division in the NFL.

It arguably has been one of the toughest divisions in the past couple of years.

The Falcons have had to deal with Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston for a long period of time.

This season they have to deal with Brees, Tom Brady, and Teddy Bridgewater.

They just can’t catch a break.

As the Falcons try to rebound from the season they had last year, they have to focus on their division opponents first.

The question is, who’s the biggest threat to them in the division?

Is It The Panthers?

The Panthers went through a major rebuild this offseason.

New front office, players retiring, and new faces on the roster. Teddy Bridgewater is now the face at quarterback for the Panthers, but he may need more help surrounding him.

Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore can’t do it all by themselves, and the offensive line needs some work. Don’t forget the defense lost Luke Kuechly to retirement as well.

There should be no worry about the Panthers this season.

Well…. Maybe It’s The Bucs

Though the Panthers went through a major switch-up in the offseason, the Bucs may have them beat.

First, they signed Tom Brady, and soon after they traded for Rob Gronkowski. If these two are able to connect like they did in New England, watch out.

Let’s not forget to mention they already had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin a part of their receiving core. Brady has legit weapons now, and it may get scary.

We also must put into play that Brady is in his 40s, and Gronkowski missed an entire year of playing football to wrestle. It may not mean a lot, but the small things matter.

Nevertheless, never doubt a team that Brady is on. Falcons fans know better.

It’s Definitely Still The Saints

The Saints still own the NFC South, regardless of the hardships they may go through in the playoffs.

The Saints have won the division the past three seasons, and there’s a reason why.

Brees has been able to stay consistent, even though he’s up in age.

He has weapons like Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, possibly top 5 players in their positions respectively.

Their defensive line is solid, and their secondary is full of playmakers.

If you mix all of those ingredients together, you have a playoff team. What they do beyond that is questionable, especially if you’ve seen their last three postseason appearances.

They’ll be bringing back the same team this season as well, so they still hold the throne in the division.

So if the Falcons, or the other two teams want a shot at winning the division, they know who they have to go through.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook