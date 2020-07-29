Matt Ryan Left Off NFL's Top 100, Other Atlanta Falcons Also Disrespected By Awful List

The NFL 100 is a list that attempts to rank the NFL's 100 best players. The list, while not even fully released yet, already failed miserably in 2020. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was left off the list altogether, while Julio Jones did not crack the Top-10, like fellow wide receivers Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins, who's exact ranking will be revealed tonight.

Julio Jones ranked the No. 3 WR in the NFL...

Jones ranked No. 11 on the list, and while the NFL has not released the Top-10 yet, Jones ranked as the third best player in the NFL according to PFF heading into the 2020 season.

Grady Jarrett ranked No. 91? Are you serious?

Grady Jarrett ranked No. 91 on the list after being ranked a top-35 player in the league by Pro Football Focus. PFF's list is based on football, while it appears the NFL's list appears to be driven by click bait for the comments section.

Apparently the list-makers still some faith in Gurley though.

Strangely, running back Todd Gurley actually received a decent ranking at No. 51. Maybe the list-makers only hate people who have already played for the Falcons? Your guess is as good as mine. And no offense to Gurley, but there is little debate about who was more effective last season between he and No. 91 ranked Grady Jarrett, who enjoyed another Pro Bowl season while Gurley failed to rush for 1000 yards for the first time in his career due to a knee injury that is still a question mark.

There is not enough time in the day to dissect how idiotic this list is, almost from top to bottom. There seems to be no rhyme or reason, and while everyone on the list is certainly talented, it appears to just be a collection of names rather than anything with any sort of value whatsoever.

Still, rage Falcons fans. The disrespect is at an all-time high.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook