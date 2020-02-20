The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 3

Zach Hood

Who is going to break out and become a star for the Falcons in 2020, in the way that Austin Hooper did so in 2019?

Brady: I’m going with Calvin Ridley. If it weren’t for injury last season, he likely would have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his second season in the league. I’m expecting more big results in 2020, especially now that Sanu is out of the picture and Austin Hooper maybe finding a new home as well.

Chris: Atlanta better hope it’s breakout star comes on the defensive side of the ball. That’s where the Falcons need the most help. But, odds are, it will be an offensive player. Russell Gage Jr. has the potential to put up 2016-2018 Mohamed Sanu numbers. He played solid football down the stretch last season. Top defensive candidate: Kendall Sheffield.

Christian: Damontae Kazee, he started 14 games last year and some due to injury. He had three interceptions and 69 tackles. Look for those numbers to go up next year and he really locks down one of the safety spots.

Dave: It’s hard to pick against Russell Gage as Atlanta’s top breakout candidate. After the Mohamed Sanu trade, Gage caught 45 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown in nine games. He became an even bigger part of the offense once Calvin Ridley suffered his season-ending injury. Gage should be a real valuable commodity out of the slot this season.

Jeremy: Russell Gage Jr. I liked him out of LSU. I saw him absolutely destroy Auburn a few years ago and saw the raw untapped ability that he began to flash at the NFL level late last year. I don’t know that there’s a ton of separation in ability between Ridley and Gage. Ridley just had a few more press clippings coming into college and coming out.

Malik: Russell Gage Jr. He showed flashes of being a competent #3 after the Sanu trade, and he has a lot of potential. If the Falcons let Hooper walk, Gage will definitely have to step up, and I think he has the motor to do it. The biggest thing with him is staying healthy.

Rashad: I'm going to have to ride with the majority again on this one and say Gage. I think receiver is the easiest position to break out on in Atlanta because of the man behind center. Gage has trended up after the Sanu trade and with the likely departure of Hooper, there will be even more throws coming his way in 2020. Look forward to his first 100-yard game and an 800-yard+ receiving yard season. He nearly finished 2019 with 500 receiving yards after not catching more than 13 yards in a game until week 8.

Zach: Calvin Ridley. He’s been a relevant player for two years, and a good one. But with Mohamed Sanu out of the equation, and Austin Hooper potentially on the way out, Ridley will need to take on an even bigger role for the Falcons in 2020. Julio Jones will command double-teams as always, and Ridley might be the main benefactor with two staples from last year’s offense out of the picture.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the CBA proposal effects Falcons, rest of NFL

With this change help or hurt the Falcons in 2020?

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Chris Vinel

How the return of Drew Brees impacts the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he was returning to play another season in the NFL at age 41. This is what it means for the franchise he has thrown the most yards and most wins against.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Safety

This story takes a look at the best players the Falcons have ever drafted at the safety position.

Christian Crittenden

Falcons target LSU defensive stars in latest 2020 NFL first & second round mock

Walter Football predicts the Atlanta Falcons will be targeting LSU players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons sign Ryan Allen, Younghoe Koo to one-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen have each signed one-year contract extensions.

Zach Hood

PFF tabs Falcons with defensive back in No. 16 slot

Another SEC player, but not a defensive lineman.

Zach Hood

Best Falcons draft pick: Cornerback

Was there ever a doubt?

Malik Brown

Walter Football projects Falcons to heavily target defensive players in middle rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will be targeting defensive players early and often in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Defensive End

This was a clear-cut choice. The Falcons have struggled to groom their own pass rushers, which is a problem that continues into today. Claude Humphrey, Atlanta's third-ever first round pick, is the best defensive end in franchise history.

Chris Vinel