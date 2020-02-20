Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 3

Who is going to break out and become a star for the Falcons in 2020, in the way that Austin Hooper did so in 2019?

Brady: I’m going with Calvin Ridley. If it weren’t for injury last season, he likely would have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his second season in the league. I’m expecting more big results in 2020, especially now that Sanu is out of the picture and Austin Hooper maybe finding a new home as well.

Chris: Atlanta better hope it’s breakout star comes on the defensive side of the ball. That’s where the Falcons need the most help. But, odds are, it will be an offensive player. Russell Gage Jr. has the potential to put up 2016-2018 Mohamed Sanu numbers. He played solid football down the stretch last season. Top defensive candidate: Kendall Sheffield.

Christian: Damontae Kazee, he started 14 games last year and some due to injury. He had three interceptions and 69 tackles. Look for those numbers to go up next year and he really locks down one of the safety spots.

Dave: It’s hard to pick against Russell Gage as Atlanta’s top breakout candidate. After the Mohamed Sanu trade, Gage caught 45 passes for 402 yards and a touchdown in nine games. He became an even bigger part of the offense once Calvin Ridley suffered his season-ending injury. Gage should be a real valuable commodity out of the slot this season.

Jeremy: Russell Gage Jr. I liked him out of LSU. I saw him absolutely destroy Auburn a few years ago and saw the raw untapped ability that he began to flash at the NFL level late last year. I don’t know that there’s a ton of separation in ability between Ridley and Gage. Ridley just had a few more press clippings coming into college and coming out.

Malik: Russell Gage Jr. He showed flashes of being a competent #3 after the Sanu trade, and he has a lot of potential. If the Falcons let Hooper walk, Gage will definitely have to step up, and I think he has the motor to do it. The biggest thing with him is staying healthy.

Rashad: I'm going to have to ride with the majority again on this one and say Gage. I think receiver is the easiest position to break out on in Atlanta because of the man behind center. Gage has trended up after the Sanu trade and with the likely departure of Hooper, there will be even more throws coming his way in 2020. Look forward to his first 100-yard game and an 800-yard+ receiving yard season. He nearly finished 2019 with 500 receiving yards after not catching more than 13 yards in a game until week 8.

Zach: Calvin Ridley. He’s been a relevant player for two years, and a good one. But with Mohamed Sanu out of the equation, and Austin Hooper potentially on the way out, Ridley will need to take on an even bigger role for the Falcons in 2020. Julio Jones will command double-teams as always, and Ridley might be the main benefactor with two staples from last year’s offense out of the picture.