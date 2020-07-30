Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Tied At No. 20 In ESPN NFL Future Power Rankings

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons are in win-now mode with their Super Bowl window closing fast. While they are extremely focused on making it work this season, it doesn’t hurt to look towards the future.

ESPN recently released its NFL Future Power Rankings where they take a look at all 32 teams over the next three seasons. The list takes into account the roster, draft, front office, quarterback, and coaching. Teams are graded on an A-F scale

The Falcons come in on the list tied at No. 20 with the Miami Dolphins. Atlanta received an overall grade of 74.6. When looking at the breakdown of the grades, the Falcons received a score of 75.5 for their overall roster outside of Matt Ryan, which ranks them 18th in the league. Their coaching, drafting, and front office all rank in the bottom half of the league at 27, 25, and 23 respectively.

Middle of the pack

ESPN analyst Field Yates explained the reason for the Falcons positioning here being tied at No. 20.

“This is a tricky one, as I'm of the mind that the Falcons have the ingredients to make some noise in 2020 and their primary roster ingredients are almost all locked up long term,” Yates said. "Cause for concern rests with a defense that endured massive struggles prior to the bye in Week 9, before finishing 6-2 down the stretch. The development and health of the secondary will play a part in this team rising in the short-term future.”

Last Stance

The 2020 season will have huge implications for the Falcon’s future. Head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff must prove that they are the ones who can continue to lead the team after two straight subpar seasons.

“Dan Quinn must prove he can put together a coaching staff that can get the job done,” Louis Riddick said”. “Following the 2018 season, he relieved all three of his coordinators of their duties, and there is change once again heading into 2020 on the defensive side of the ball. Raheem Morris is now the defensive coordinator after being the team's WR coach for half of the 2019 season.”

The Falcons major players are locked up for the next few years, but a lot of their future rides on this season. 

