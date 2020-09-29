Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

The Atlanta Falcons experienced yet another epic collapse in their 30-26 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears, who replaced starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter with veteran Nick Foles.

Just a week ago, the Falcons blew another massive lead in Dallas.

Without question, these are the worst back-to-back losses in NFL History. The worst singular loss in NFL History is probably the Falcons' 28-to-3 meltdown in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

“Certainly, the last two weeks have been no doubt tough and as challenging as it can get, certainly during the regular season," said Quinn when speaking to reporters Monday afternoon.

On the Status of the Locker Room Following Another Collapse

"I would also say that a coach knows his locker room and I certainly know ours. This has been the strength of this group is ready to fight and keep battling through. We have a tough team and we’re ready to fight through what we need to fight through to play like we can play. We’re certainly looking forward to doing that.”

Quinn was asked if he feels he is coaching for his job in Green Bay next Monday, and the head coach offered this response:

“I hit that last night. I think anytime, with all respect to that, anytime I take away from that takes away from the team and the focus for Monday night. So, it doesn’t do any value to discuss it much further than that other than just anything that would take my focus away from the team and playing as well as we can play up in Green Bay on Monday night, we’ll leave it there.”

On What Causes the Blown Leads

“Usually, it comes down to the execution piece," said Quinn when speaking about the recent blown leads."It can be in all phases. At the start of the fourth quarter, we missed a field goal. We already addressed some of the three-and-outs offensively, but I would also say those are steps that I know we can improve upon."

He added that he thought the team improved in some areas, including the run game. Brian Hill and Todd Gurley II combined for over 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

"We ran the ball better. We played better on third down on defense," Quinn added.

On Red Zone Defense and Playing a Complete Game

"We improved in the red zone on defense...The execution – and I also want to say execution is players and coaches – it’s not one side of it. I’ve said that before, as well, but I think it’s important to know we’re all in it together and we execute together. That’s what has to be done. Not for two quarters. Not for three quarters, but the entire game.”

The Falcons have a tough test against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, and are at risk of going 0-4 with another loss.

