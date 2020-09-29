SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons experienced yet another epic collapse in their 30-26 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears, who replaced starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter with veteran Nick Foles. 

Just a week ago, the Falcons blew another massive lead in Dallas.

Without question, these are the worst back-to-back losses in NFL History. The worst singular loss in NFL History is probably the Falcons' 28-to-3 meltdown in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

“Certainly, the last two weeks have been no doubt tough and as challenging as it can get, certainly during the regular season," said Quinn when speaking to reporters Monday afternoon.

On the Status of the Locker Room Following Another Collapse

"I would also say that a coach knows his locker room and I certainly know ours. This has been the strength of this group is ready to fight and keep battling through. We have a tough team and we’re ready to fight through what we need to fight through to play like we can play. We’re certainly looking forward to doing that.”

Quinn was asked if he feels he is coaching for his job in Green Bay next Monday, and the head coach offered this response:

“I hit that last night. I think anytime, with all respect to that, anytime I take away from that takes away from the team and the focus for Monday night. So, it doesn’t do any value to discuss it much further than that other than just anything that would take my focus away from the team and playing as well as we can play up in Green Bay on Monday night, we’ll leave it there.”

On What Causes the Blown Leads
“Usually, it comes down to the execution piece," said Quinn when speaking about the recent blown leads."It can be in all phases. At the start of the fourth quarter, we missed a field goal. We already addressed some of the three-and-outs offensively, but I would also say those are steps that I know we can improve upon." 

He added that he thought the team improved in some areas, including the run game. Brian Hill and Todd Gurley II combined for over 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. 

"We ran the ball better. We played better on third down on defense," Quinn added.

On Red Zone Defense and Playing a Complete Game 

"We improved in the red zone on defense...The execution – and I also want to say execution is players and coaches – it’s not one side of it. I’ve said that before, as well, but I think it’s important to know we’re all in it together and we execute together. That’s what has to be done. Not for two quarters. Not for three quarters, but the entire game.”

The Falcons have a tough test against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, and are at risk of going 0-4 with another loss.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

With the Falcons blowing huge leads in the fourth quarter in back-to-back weeks, Dan Quinn finally could lose his head coaching job. Maybe. Sigh.

Terence Moore

by

RobSimp

5 Observations from Falcons Second Straight Blown Loss

What happened to the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sept. 27, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Another week, another embarrassing loss. Will the Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears finally be enough to get Dan Quinn fired?

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons blow second straight 15-point 4th quarter lead, lose 30-26 to Bears

Somehow, it keeps happening.

Zach Hood

by

Dix

How Does the Falcons Receiving Corps Match Up Against The Bears Secondary?

Who has the advantage, the Falcons receiving corps or the Bears secondary?

Christian Crittenden

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Green Bay Packers

After another devastating loss, can the Atlanta Falcons get it together against a formidable Green Bay Packers team?

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

What are your game predictions as Atlanta Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Sunday?

Malik Brown

by

shawnfalcon

A loss on Sunday would move Atlanta to 0-3 for the first time in 13 years.

A loss on Sunday would move Atlanta to 0-3 for the first time in 13 years.

Daniel Comer

Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears Front Four a Tough Match Up for Falcons

Jeremy Johnson