Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

The Falcons are dead. 

Five weeks ago, Atlanta fans were day-dreaming of a 2020 playoff run with a re-tooled Falcons roster ready to make some noise in the NFC after a busy offseason. 

Now, after five straight gut-wrenching losses, the chances of the Falcons playing any meaningful football for the remainder of 2020 is slim to none. In more than 50 years of Super Bowl Era football, no team has ever made the playoffs after an 0-5 start.

We've seen plenty of strange things in the world this year, but the Falcons making the postseason will not be one of them.

So now, with any hope of relevance dashed and the official departures of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the question becomes, "What now?" How can 2020 look like a success in the remaining 11 games the Falcons will be tasked with playing?

Some have already starting clamoring for the Falcons to usher in a new era of Atlanta football by blowing up the current nucleus and starting from scratch. 

But would that really be wise with all of the talent on the roster as it stands? 

There's no doubt that an opening in Atlanta would be a very attractive destination for head coaching candidates this offseason. So why start anew if you can get someone to actually make the most of the plethora of talent that already exists in Atlanta?

