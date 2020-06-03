Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

What position groups will make or break the Atlanta Falcons in 2020?

Malik Brown

In order for the Atlanta Falcons to have a successful season and be atop their division, it will take a group effort from all players. For years, it’s always been the offense stepping up, but the defense not performing up to standard. Or maybe it’s the defense playing their part, but the offense not being able to produce. There will be different position groups on the team that will make or break the team, but which ones are they?

Cornerback

The Falcons cornerbacks will be thrown into the fire this season. There is a lot of inexperience within the group, but also some potential that should leave some optimism for. A.J. Terrell will most likely come in as the no.1 cornerback, which could be a lot to ask for when you’re a rookie. His college tape shows that he can go up against some of the best, but will he be able to do the same against the NFL’s best? Isaiah Oliver had an up and down season last year, and he still has much to learn being a young corner. Kendall Sheffield showed late last season that he deserves extra playing time, and he’ll most likely play in the slot for the Falcons.

This group will be going against some of best receivers like Mike Evans, Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams. Can they hold their own?

Defensive line

The Falcons made the defensive line a priority this offseason, signing Dante Fowler Jr. as soon as free agency started and drafting Marlon Davidson in the second round. Like the cornerback position, the defensive line has potential, the question is if they can perform up to standard. After a lackluster season last year getting to the quarterback, something has to go right for this group. If they want to beat teams like the Seahawks, Saints, Patriots, and Packers, they have to generate pressure. Not only do they have to get to the quarterback, but stopping the run will be important as well. We all know Grady Jarrett is a force, but will his counterparts step up and help him out?

Offensive line

If the Falcons want their offense to play like it has 11 first-round picks on that side of the ball, it starts with the offensive line. Keeping Matt Ryan upright will have this offense playing their best football. Giving him ample time to throw to his receivers will put pressure on the opposing team’s defense. With the addition of Todd Gurley, creating holes for him to run will pay off big time, especially if he’s healthy. If Ryan is sacked like he was last season, this team could be in trouble. If they could cut 48 sacks down to 24, the Falcons offense could be one of the best in the league with all the talent on the field.

These three position groups can make or break the Falcons this season. In a year that seems like it’s now or never, it’s only right that these groups get the best out their players.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Editor

Offensive line. Dimitroff typically drafts like he's playing a 7v7 league.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julio Jones is the standard

DeAndre Hopkins claims that he's the best wide receiver in the league, but he forgot about Julio Jones.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

Who has the upper hand between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos?

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play this fall, how do the teams stack up?

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL to hold training camp only in team facilities

What does this mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: There's one problem with 2010s All Decade Team, Matt Bryant isn't on it

Does Matt Bryant have a case in being on the 2010s All Decade Team?

Jeremy Johnson

How well do the Falcons matchup with the La Chargers?

How well will the Atlanta Falcons fair when they travel off Los Angeles to square off against the Chargers?

Christian Crittenden

by

Nolefalcon

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up against the Minnesota Vikings?

Last season, the Vikings blew out the Falcons. Unless Atlanta can take better care of the football, this year's matchup could hold the same result.

Brady Pfister

by

Truefalconfan1118

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 18: The Atlanta Falcons Mount Rushmore: Matt Ryan? Julio Jones?

If Tommy Nobis is a top-four Falcon of all time, where does that leave Deion Sanders and Michael Vick?

Brady Pfister

Saving the Falcons: ESPN's FPI says the Atlanta Falcons will finish 8-8 and out of the NFL playoffs

It's not all bad ESPN says through its NFL Football Power Index (FPI) that the Atlanta Falcons have less than a one percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Terence Moore

by

Bigg2245

Matt Ryan rated as a Tier 2 AB in the NFL

Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan was rated as a tier 2 quarterback on CBS Sports 2020  NFL quarterback tiers

Christian Crittenden

by

Truefalconfan1118

Matt Ryan has been California Dreamin

Matt Ryan working out in California? Todd Gurley's knee showing promise. This NFL offseason is unconventional but at least the Falcons' players are making the most out of it.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver