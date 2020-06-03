In order for the Atlanta Falcons to have a successful season and be atop their division, it will take a group effort from all players. For years, it’s always been the offense stepping up, but the defense not performing up to standard. Or maybe it’s the defense playing their part, but the offense not being able to produce. There will be different position groups on the team that will make or break the team, but which ones are they?

Cornerback

The Falcons cornerbacks will be thrown into the fire this season. There is a lot of inexperience within the group, but also some potential that should leave some optimism for. A.J. Terrell will most likely come in as the no.1 cornerback, which could be a lot to ask for when you’re a rookie. His college tape shows that he can go up against some of the best, but will he be able to do the same against the NFL’s best? Isaiah Oliver had an up and down season last year, and he still has much to learn being a young corner. Kendall Sheffield showed late last season that he deserves extra playing time, and he’ll most likely play in the slot for the Falcons.

This group will be going against some of best receivers like Mike Evans, Michael Thomas, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams. Can they hold their own?

Defensive line

The Falcons made the defensive line a priority this offseason, signing Dante Fowler Jr. as soon as free agency started and drafting Marlon Davidson in the second round. Like the cornerback position, the defensive line has potential, the question is if they can perform up to standard. After a lackluster season last year getting to the quarterback, something has to go right for this group. If they want to beat teams like the Seahawks, Saints, Patriots, and Packers, they have to generate pressure. Not only do they have to get to the quarterback, but stopping the run will be important as well. We all know Grady Jarrett is a force, but will his counterparts step up and help him out?

Offensive line

If the Falcons want their offense to play like it has 11 first-round picks on that side of the ball, it starts with the offensive line. Keeping Matt Ryan upright will have this offense playing their best football. Giving him ample time to throw to his receivers will put pressure on the opposing team’s defense. With the addition of Todd Gurley, creating holes for him to run will pay off big time, especially if he’s healthy. If Ryan is sacked like he was last season, this team could be in trouble. If they could cut 48 sacks down to 24, the Falcons offense could be one of the best in the league with all the talent on the field.

These three position groups can make or break the Falcons this season. In a year that seems like it’s now or never, it’s only right that these groups get the best out their players.