Atlanta Falcons Season Preview 2020: James Carpenter

James Carpenter was brought to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason to bring veteran stability to one of the guard positions along the offensive line.

He brought the veteran presence. Stability is still up for debate as the entire group struggled to protect the pocket. The Falcons allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked a career high 48 times in only 15 games.

Will Carpenter be the best option at left guard in 2020?

Carpenter played in and started 11 games in 2019. Carpenter earned a 45.3 rating from Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Carpenter will return to the Falcons in 2020. His role is up for settling. The Falcons still have Jamon Brown who could also be an option at the left guard position.

Brown received a blocking grade of 53.2 per PFF for the 2019 season. Carpenter was among those who were supposed contribute to an improved offensive line.

The Falcons finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. They ranked 30th in rushing yards per game in the league. There are many holes to point at when pinpointing the culprit for the Falcons’ offensive struggles in 2019, but Carpenter was not particularly stellar by the numbers.

Both guard spots needed upgrading going forward into 2020. Chris Lindstrom is seemingly penciled in at right guard. Left guard is a three or four-man battle headed into camp.

Carpenter figures to be a player in that competition. He is the highest drafted player in the consideration for the left guard spot.

His experience from last season makes Carpenter the easiest choice to give the nod to start the season. There hasn’t been any organized team activities. Third-round draft pick Matt Hennessy is the popular pick to start at left guard. Hennessy is already written in as a starter by ESPN’s Falcons’ depth chart.

Hennessey played center at Temple University. He could need time to learn the nuances of the position. Carpenter could be the perfect bridge to Hennessy.

Carpenter still could be a viable starter for the Falcons. He may not be the long-term option at the position. At the very least, Carpenter could be a swing guard for the Falcons. Carpenter’s experience and size can’t be taught.

