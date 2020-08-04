Falcon Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers State Claim For Top Receiving Corps In NFL

Christian Crittenden

While we’re all waiting to see if the NFL will be able to play this season due to COVID-19, teams are trying to keep themselves busy. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are everyone’s new dark horse favorite to make some noise this season with the addition of Tom Brady to an already stacked wide receiver unit. 

The team took to social media with a funny .gif to let it be known that they feel they have the best wide receivers in the league with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Breshard Perriman. 

The trio combined to catch 189 passes for 3,135 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. The Bucs as a team recorded a league-high 5,127 yards last year, and the expectations are high to keep them up with Brady now leading the charge. 

Another team within the division might have a different opinion on this matter. The Atlanta Falcons have their trio of receivers with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and now Russell Gage with Mohamed Sanu gone. Those three combined to catch 211 passes for 2,706 yards and 14 touchdowns. 

After jumping out of the gate with a stellar rookie year, Ridley took a step back last season but is expected to bounce back in a major way this year. Gage is the wild card here, the Falcons will need a No. 3 receiver to fill in for Sanu. Many people believe that he will so this year, but it remains to be seen. 

It’s hard to say who has the upper hand between the two units, so let this season be the litmus test with both teams having high expectations and great quarterbacks. Whichever unit performs best under the current circumstances gets the nod, fair? 

