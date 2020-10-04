SI.com
Falcon Report
How Do the Atlanta Falcons’ Wide Receivers Match Up With the Green Bay Packers’ Secondary?

Chris Vinel

This matchup depends entirely on one thing.

Health.

Julio Jones skipped the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears with an injured hamstring. Russell Gage missed a portion of the contest, too, after suffering a concussion. They were limited in Thursday’s practice.

And after lining up for 93 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps against Chicago, Calvin Ridley sat out Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

If Jones and Co. play Monday night, the Green Bay Packers’ defenders better ready themselves for a long game.

If they don’t, Atlanta’s top weapons will be Todd Gurley II, Hayden Hurst and Olamide Zaccheaus. That would be a relief for the Packers.

ATLANTA RECEIVERS

Normally, this group rivals any other in the league.

How many other teams possess a one-two punch on the outside like Jones and Ridley?

The first week of the season, the answer looked to be no one.

Jones led the NFL in receiving yards, while Ridley put up 130 yards and two touchdowns. Even Gage surpassed 100 yards.

For the last two weeks, Ridley maintained his burgeoning elite status, ranking second in the league in yards. But Jones had a bad Week 2 and didn’t suit up for Week 3. Gage played OK in both games.

When Gage went down after 12 snaps last week and Zaccheaus stepped in, Ryan struggled. He completed eight of his first nine passes but connected on only 11 of his last 29.

Ryan needs his weapons to be healthy. If they are, the Falcons have the potential to keep up with Green Bay in a shootout.

GREEN BAY’S SECONDARY

For the first time in 11 years, the Packers brought back all four starters in their secondary.

In 2019, they ranked in the top 10 in fewest passing yards allowed. This season, they’ve fallen to 19th through the first three weeks. They allow an average of 247 passing yards per game, while the Falcons’ offense tallies more than 320.

Green Bay’s secondary remains healthy. Starting cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed on its Week 4 injury report (hand) but was a full participant in practice Thursday. With a Monday night game, both he and Atlanta’s receivers have an extra day to heal.

Alexander, who Pro Football Focus slotted as the 17th-best cornerback in the NFL before the start of the season, will likely spend time covering Jones and Ridley as the Packers’ No. 1 corner. Alexander’s running mate on the other side, Kevin King, will blanket the other, with Chandon Sullivan working as the nickel corner.

Green Bay’s safeties are Adrian Amos (the 14th-best safety according to PFF’s preseason list) and Darnell Savage.

