Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 28: Will We Have NFL Football This Year?

Brady Pfister

THE LEAD

Imagine reading some of the headlines we have grown accustomed to consuming in 2020 one year ago.

"MLB season condensed to 60 games."

"No fans allowed at NBA playoff games."

"Big Ten postpones football season to spring of 2021."

All of this happening would have been unthinkable in 2019, but we have grown numb to regular unprecedented occurrences over the past six months. We truly are living in unpredictable times where it seems like each day we are given the new story of the decade. 

For this reason, Falcons training camp doesn't feel the same. Sure, by now camp is in full swing, but with the regular season still a month away, there is a hesitation to become excited for the season. 

Yes, Atlanta is practicing, but it doesn't feel the same because we have learned this game we have for so long taken for granted could be axed within a matter of hours. 

This week, Chris and Brady dig into the chances that the NFL follows suit of the Big Ten and Pac 12 to make a major scheduling change to the season. How worried should NFL fans be?

THE REST

Yet, in the midst of all this craziness, football has begun for the Falcons. Which Falcon has the most to gain during training camp this season? 

All of this, and so much more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

