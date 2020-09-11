SI.com
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Who Leads In Touchdowns?

Zach Hood

Our Atlanta Falcons roundtable season prediction series is underway. Yesterday, we kicked it off by projecting the Falcons' record this season. Today, we talk about touchdowns.

Who will lead the Falcons in touchdowns (non-passing) this season?

Brady: Red zone options abound for Atlanta this year, especially with the additions of Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley II. To me, if the Falcons’ O-line is improved, it’s got to be Gurley. If not, give me Julio Jones.

Chris V: Todd Gurley II. He scored 14 total touchdowns in a down year last season — a mark that would’ve led the 2019 Falcons. Now, he’s the unquestioned bell cow on an offense that forces teams to prepare for the pass, taking defensive attention away from him.

Christian: This one is easy, Calvin Ridley. Now in his third year in the league, Ridley has 17 in two years. He will take another step forward this year and have a monster year, 12 touchdowns...BOOK IT!!

Dan: Austin Hooper ranked third among NFL tight ends last season with 18 red-zone targets, and I’d expect more of the same from Hayden Hurst in 2020. My guess is the rushing touchdowns are split three ways, so I’m going with Hurst to lead Atlanta in non-passing touchdowns.

Dave: I don’t bet against Julio Jones. His reputation around the league is he can’t score touchdowns, but his scores come in bunches. Jones actually has 14 touchdowns in his last 24 games, and after only two in the final 12 contests last year, Jones is due for another scoring streak.

Jeremy: I think Todd Gurley II will have the Falcons' touchdown lead at the end of 2020. The Falcons won't use him as much as he has been in between the 20s. Gurley's real impact could come in the redzone. I think he throws up 12 or 13 rushing scores and another couple receiving.

Malik: Calvin Ridley has been talking himself up this offseason, and you can see the improvement he’s made. I expect him to have around 8-10 touchdowns, and take the pressure off of Julio Jones.

William: Coming into his third year, I expect Calvin Ridley to eclipse his career-high mark of 10 touchdowns and to lead the Falcons in scores again in 2020.

Rashad: Todd Gurley II. He’s finished four of his five seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns, and I believe he’s in for a big season this year. I see a lot of my colleagues picking Hayden Hurst or Calvin Ridley. I believe Ridley can score 12 touchdowns this season. For reference, Austin Hooper caught six touchdowns last season. Gurley rushed for 12 touchdowns and caught two more in 2019.

Terence: Until proven otherwise, I’ll go with the 2019 leader -- Calvin Ridley.

Zach: Going to go chalk here and say Julio Jones. Ridley, Gage, Gurley, and Hurst present formidable options across the board and Jones should be able to finally get loose for his second double-digit touchdown season, and his first since 2012. 

