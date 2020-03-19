Roddy White to TMZ: Falcons will win Super Bowl 'with what we got'

The Falcon Report
TMZ Sports recently got a hold of Atlanta Falcons Ring of Fame wide receiver Roddy White at LAX.

The paparazzi reporter asked White about a number of topics, including what he thought about the Falcon fans who have voiced desires of wanting the franchise to move on from Matt Ryan.

"That's crazy," White said.

Ryan, 34, is entering the third year of a five-year, $150 million contract. Last season, he threw for 4,466 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games. Ryan was also sacked a career-high 48 times in 2019.

"At this point of his career, he owns every record for a quarterback up 'til this point, which is ridiculous," White said. "Passing yards, completion percentage, all that stuff. So for people to say that, that's just crazy to me, man."

White also said the process to bring in and develop another quarterback is too long for a roster like Atlanta's.

"We don't have time for that, we're trying to win a Super Bowl," White said.

The reporter then asked what the key was then for Atlanta to win a championship.

"We gone win with what we got," White said. "We straight."

The relationship between Matt Ryan and the city of Atlanta has always been an interesting one, to say the least.

Just a quick refresher, Michael Vick, who revolutionized the position, was the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons in the early 2000s. His meteoric rise to fame coincided with the city's image to becoming "Black Hollywood" and the new capital of hip hop. Not only did Vick play the position in a new, exciting way, he did it wearing cornrows, headbands and baggy sweatsuits. He fit the city's image perfectly ⏤ on and off the field.

Vick then went to prison for two years. 

After a year of horrific football led by the likes of Joey Harrington and Byron Leftwich, the Falcons drafted their next franchise quarterback in 2008.

Matthew Thomas Ryan out of Boston College was the third overall pick in the draft, and the rest was history. The 6-foot-4 field general from the Philadelphian-suburb Exton led the franchise to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance in his first season.

Since then, he's been named the NFL MVP and is widely-regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the past decade.

There are still a large amount of No. 7 Vick jerseys walking around Atlanta on a regular basis. Famous Falcon fan and Athens-based rapper Quavo from Migos has gone on the record multiple times and said the franchise should move on from Ryan. Last November, he suggested the Falcons should bench Ryan in favor of Colin Kaepernick.

"Put Matt on ice, put Quavo in tonight," the rapper once said to the paparazzi.

In contrast to Vick, Ryan isn't black, he isn't from the south, he hasn't dressed in the clothes today's hip-hop artists wear. He's just himself, and despite his accolades, part of the city has never fully embraced him like it embraced Vick.

Free agents signings put on hold due to COVID-19

Due to the threat of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, the NFL will not allow it'ts teams to announce any signings until March 31. As a result the Atlanta Falcons cannot announce the deals they have made with free agents.

Christian Crittenden

Austin Hooper thanks Atlanta

Hooper says goodbye to Atlanta after four productive seasons.

Brady Pfister

Desmond Trufant reportedly to sign with Lions

After his release from the Falcons, how much does Demond Trufant have left in the tank? The Detroit Lions hope a lot. They signed him to a two-year contract just hours after his release from Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Report: Dante Fowler Jr. expected to sign with Falcons

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler are nearing an agreement.

Zach Hood

The end of the Panthers-Newton relationship is near

Cam Newton is on the search for a new team

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: OK, let's try again

This wasn't the best of weeks for the Atlanta Falcons. First, they began with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million. Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million. Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman. After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent two picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a pick in this year's draft. It's just that the rest of the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

Terence Moore

How Brady heading south impacts the Falcons

How will the Falcons fare with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

