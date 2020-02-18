PFF tabs Falcons with defensive back in No. 16 slot

With the way the Atlanta Falcons are built, it is no surprise that nearly every mock draft you can find is projecting them to go defense at No. 16 overall. The franchise took two offensive lineman in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft, and boast one of the most expensive quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL in the combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. On top of that, they have another first round talent opposite Jones in Calvin Ridley.

So, despite the potential loss of Austin Hooper in free agency, seemingly no one is projecting the Falcons to go offense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While most outlets have projected Atlanta to address the pass rush situation in the first round, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus offered up another idea in his latest mock.

Renner tabbed LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton as a potential selection for Arthur Blank & Co. Here's the rundown on the pick:

Fulton may not ‘wow’ with his athleticism or ball production (only two career picks), but he’s so smooth in coverage and rarely gets himself in bad positions. Atlanta could use any sort of infusion of talent into their defense that they can get.

With two young corners in Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield already in the fold, this move would seemingly come as a surprise to some, given the lack of pass rush on the roster. If the club chooses to move on from Desmond Trufant between now and the draft, perhaps this move makes a bit more sense for the Falcons.

Nonetheless, it's another opinion to consider as the April draft approaches. With the NFL Scouting Combine starting this weekend, plenty of more mock drafts are on the way, and big boards around the industry are sure to change. Stay locked in for more draft coverage.