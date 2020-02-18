The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

PFF tabs Falcons with defensive back in No. 16 slot

Zach Hood

With the way the Atlanta Falcons are built, it is no surprise that nearly every mock draft you can find is projecting them to go defense at No. 16 overall. The franchise took two offensive lineman in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft, and boast one of the most expensive quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL in the combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. On top of that, they have another first round talent opposite Jones in Calvin Ridley.

So, despite the potential loss of Austin Hooper in free agency, seemingly no one is projecting the Falcons to go offense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While most outlets have projected Atlanta to address the pass rush situation in the first round, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus offered up another idea in his latest mock.

Renner tabbed LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton as a potential selection for Arthur Blank & Co. Here's the rundown on the pick:

Fulton may not ‘wow’ with his athleticism or ball production (only two career picks), but he’s so smooth in coverage and rarely gets himself in bad positions. Atlanta could use any sort of infusion of talent into their defense that they can get. 

With two young corners in Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield already in the fold, this move would seemingly come as a surprise to some, given the lack of pass rush on the roster. If the club chooses to move on from Desmond Trufant between now and the draft, perhaps this move makes a bit more sense for the Falcons. 

Nonetheless, it's another opinion to consider as the April draft approaches. With the NFL Scouting Combine starting this weekend, plenty of more mock drafts are on the way, and big boards around the industry are sure to change. Stay locked in for more draft coverage.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Falcons draft pick: Cornerback

Was there ever a doubt?

Malik Brown

Walter Football projects Falcons to heavily target defensive players in middle rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will be targeting defensive players early and often in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Defensive End

This was a clear-cut choice. The Falcons have struggled to groom their own pass rushers, which is a problem that continues into today. Claude Humphrey, Atlanta's third-ever first round pick, is the best defensive end in franchise history.

Chris Vinel

Best Falcons draft pick: Middle Linebacker

Outlining the best middle linebacker drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

Jeremy Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons bolster their defense in CBS Sports Mock Draft

Two separate writers mock the the Atlanta Falcons to select Alabama and South Carolina defensive lineman respectively

Christian Crittenden

2020 Atlanta Falcons offseason roundtable: Part 2

Part two of our 2020 roundtable series.

Zach Hood

NFL.com projects pass rusher for Falcons in latest first-round mock draft

Another mock draft project the Falcons taking a pass rusher with the 16th pick.

Malik Brown

by

Blitz demon

Five Atlanta Falcons that need to step up in 2020

Here are five players that the Atlanta Falcons need to play well in 2020.

Dave Holcomb

2020 Atlanta Falcons offseason roundtable: Part 1

Installment one of our 2020 offseason roundtable.

Zach Hood

Three free agents the Falcons should target this offseason

Brady Pfister