Safety options for Falcons at 16th pick

It’s going to be an odd offseason for this current adaptation of the Atlanta Falcons. There are a lot of jobs that will be available and there’s little cap space to fill them. In fact the lack of cap space is why many of the jobs will be open. The Falcons have just over $7 million in cap space to work with prior to the soon-coming shakeup.

With the 16th pick in the draft the Falcons can address some of the more pressing holes with a fairly elite level talent.

Safety is a position that on the surface appears to be well taken care of. Look closer. Thumper Keanu Neal, who was honored as a Pro Bowler in 2016. He led the Falcons in tackles that season. Between 2018 and 2019 Neal has played a hand full of games, four to be exact. ACL and Achilles tendon tears have taken Neal from budding star to an unknown in the Falcons’ back end.

Known for jaw-chattering hits, Neal’s strength and reputation as a thumper now costs him money, (he was fined $28,000 for a hit on Washington tight end Jordan Reed in preseason last season) and costs the Falcons penalty yardage. The day of the overhanging, hard-charging enforcers on the back end may be over. The Falcons may decide to keep Neal around and allow him to recover, but he has a long road toward being the Pro Bowl player he was in 2016 and he may never be that again. If not, the Falcons could be in a position to upgrade him.

Ricardo Allen is one of the Falcons’ leaders. He’s also 28-years-old and making six and a half million dollars a year, which is a bargain for what he brings to the team. The only worry here is age and size.

Damontae Kazee tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2018. Last season he started in the slot as a nickel cornerback and moved back to safety once Neal went down. His production dropped and his coverage was questioned. Kazee snagged three interceptions but only received a grade of 60 by Pro Football Focus at the end of his third season. There’s always room for an upgrade as Kazee enters the final year of his rookie contract. The Falcons have a few options at pick 16 that could be upgrades to the current flock of safeties.



Grant Delpit, S, LSU, 6’3, 205 pounds

Grant Delpit was thought of as one of the top five prospects heading into his junior season. He spent 2019 banged up with shoulder and ankle injuries but still produced 65 tackles and two interceptions and two sacks. Delpit is by far the best safety in this season’s class. His tape shows him as a difference maker on the back end. He covers in space well, he tackles with authority and he gets his hands on the football. He’s not quite as dynamic as former Tiger Jamal Adams, but the two are comparable in what they can be asked to do. Delpit would step on the field and fill any need in the secondary outside of field corner as a rookie before moving back to the starting safety slot if or when the Falcons move on from Allen, Kazee and Neal.

There’s a chance after testing that Delpit’s stock regains steam and blows upwards past what the Falcons will be able to afford.

Probability of selection: 25%

Fit: A+

Potential: Pro Bowler

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama, 6’1, 200 pounds

Its not too hard to believe the Falcons will fall in love with McKinney in the draft process. McKinney is a local product hailing from Roswell, Georgia. He has every tool that Dan Quinn covets in a football player. He’s fast, athletic, intense and he will absolutely pack any hole that appears between himself and the football. He fears nothing and takes on blocks attacks ball carriers in a sound way. Brings thump and wraps up. Hands are always active. He has a great feel for the football and how to separate it from the ball carrier or intended receiver. Plug and play type player. He may be a little bit of a reach at 16 today, but after he runs and flashes his ability in the space, he could be one of the biggest risers in this class. Has a ton of upside and could end up going higher than the once-consensus top safety in Delpit. The Falcons would be a glove fit for the Roswell native.

Probability of selection: 65%

Fit: A++

Potential: Game changer



Ashtyn Davis, S, California, 6’1, 200 yards

Pick 16 would be too high for Davis if you’re looking for the wow factor the last two guys provide. That’s not Davis. Not as hard hitting or high flying, but Davis is sound. He has the ability to get his hands on the ball totaling seven interceptions in his career. Davis is a former walk-on. He’s a self-made player and there is a history of guys who have turned into stars in the NFL after going that route. Davis has potential to be a good starter and might be someone the Falcons would look at in the second or third round.

Probability of selection: 5%

Fit: B-

Potential: Starter