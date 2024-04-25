Atlanta Falcons’ Mock Draft Roundup: NFL Expert Predictions
After months of anticipation, the 2024 NFL Draft is just hours away from kicking off in downtown Detroit – meaning the Atlanta Falcons are close to adding new pieces to a squad equipped with well-founded playoff hopes.
Atlanta will have eight selections over the three-day event, which starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network and more.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ selections …
Round 1, Pick 8
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 74
Round 3, Pick 79 (from JAX)
Round 4, Pick 109
Round 5, Pick 143
Round 6, Pick 187
Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE)
So, who’s Atlanta selecting? Here’s what the draft’s top experts say …
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
“It feels like I've had Turner going to Atlanta forever,” Jeremiah wrote. “I haven't been convinced to change that opinion, so I'm going to stick with it. The Falcons have long had a need for help off the edge.”
*NOTE: Later in his mock, Jeremiah said UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu “could be in play” for the Falcons, citing Latu’s connection to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Latu went No. 27 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the mock.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama*
“The Falcons might find themselves in a power position at No. 8, which would allow them to trade back a few spots and still get the player they’d have taken at No. 8,” Brugler wrote. “Turner would give Atlanta an athletic edge rusher who can rush and play the run.”
*Brugler has Atlanta trading down to pick No. 10, swapping spots with the New York Jets.
Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
“I don’t see Atlanta taking another wideout (Rome Odunze) or tight end (Brock Bowers) with a top-10 pick,” Schrager wrote. “The Falcons go defense, nabbing the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.”
Field Yates, ESPN: Byron Murphy, Defensive Tackle, Texas
“The Falcons have been widely viewed as the team to take the first defensive player in the draft at their original No. 8 slot, but they might manage to do it even after the small move back,” wrote Yates. “No defensive players in the top 10 here! Atlanta needs pass-rush help after finishing last in pass rush win rate (30.9%), and Murphy would surely provide it as one of the most disruptive players in the class.
“Throughout the pre-draft process, he has drawn some parallels to Grady Jarrett, and I love the idea of these two wreaking havoc together as teammates.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Byron Murphy, Defensive Tackle, Texas
“New head coach Raheem Morris adds an explosive interior defender to the rotation to jump-start the Falcons' pass rush,” Brooks wrote.
Matt Miller, ESPN: Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle, Texas
“OK, here's the first big surprise of my projections. I have the Falcons going defense, which has often been predicted, but it's not an edge rusher,” Miller wrote. “Murphy would fit in coach Raheem Morris' defensive scheme as a 3-technique in the mold of Aaron Donald.
“He is stout at the point of attack and has awesome first-step quickness, and some scouts say he's the best defender in the class.”
Defense, Defense, Defense. The only real surprise in the first round for the Atlanta Falcons is if they didn't go defense with their first pick.