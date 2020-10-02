How Have The Falcons Next Three Opponents Faired So Far This Season

The Atlanta Falcons are slumping, and need to snap out of it fast. Many may make the case that they should be 2-1, but the facts are they have an 0-3 record. The Falcons need a win quick, and it won’t be easy this week with them traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. After the Monday night matchup, the schedule gets lighter with matchups against the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Let’s see how their next three opponents have faired through the first three weeks of the season.

Green Bay Packers: 3-0

The Packers are on fire right now. They’re playing like one of the best teams in the league and don’t show any signs of slowing down. The offense, which is led by Aaron Rodgers, is averaging 40 points per game and 459 yards per game. They steamrolled the Vikings and Detroit Lions in the first two weeks.

The matchup against the Saints presented a tougher test, but the defense came through with a big turnover in the 2nd half, which set up the offense in a great position to score and take control of the game. Running back Aaron Jones has 303 yards, 95 yards receiving, and five total touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Packers aren’t great, but they make plays when they need them. Edge rushers Preston and Za’Darius Smith combined for over 20 sacks last season, and have two so far this season. In the secondary, Jaire Alexander is proving himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers: 1-2

The Panthers are in the middle of a rebuild with head coach Matt Rule in the first year as head coach. They decided to bring Teddy Bridgewater in at quarterback to be a stop-gap. He has been solid so far, leading them to a win against the Chargers in week three. The vet has completed 77 passes for 871 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is out with an injury. So, Mike Davis will fill in for the next couple of weeks.

Without McCaffrey, the Panthers offense is extremely limited because Bridgewater can only take them so far. Wide receivers D.J Moore and Seth Robers have been solid so far this season with 278 and 239 yards respectively.

Defensively, there has been some reshuffling star Luke Kuechly is gone. They drafted Yetur Gross-Matos and Derrick Brown early on in the draft to bolster the defensive line. Three weeks into the year, they only have two sacks.

Minnesota Vikings: 0-3

The Vikings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. A team that has traditionally been stout on defense has been anything but so far this season. The Vikings rank at the bottom against the run and the pass, along with points against.

Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Everson Griffith all left in the offseason, and so far, it seems like those losses have made an impact. Anthony Barr is injured as well.

Offensively, Kirk Cousins has struggled as well. After a big playoff win against the Saints last season, many thought he had finally turned the corner. However, that may not be the case. So far this season, he has only completed 59 percent of his passes for 623 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has played well averaging, 98 yards per game and six yards per carry.

The Falcons face a tall task this week going up against the Packers, but if they squeak out a victory, their schedule opens up nicely after that.

